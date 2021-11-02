Extempo champion Joseph Vautor-La Placeliere, the Mighty Lingo, has been hospitalised with Covid-19.
Lingo, 50, remained a patient at the Arima Hospital battling the virus last night.
His wife, Chanelle Watch, and president of the Blind Welfare Association Kenneth Suratt yesterday appealed to friends and fans of the blind artiste to keep him in their prayers.
In a brief telephone interview, Watch said: “He contracted it last week. He got it at work. He is a handicraft worker. It’s about four confirmed cases of Covid-19 on his shift.”
She said he was in “good spirits” at hospital.
“Just keep him in prayers. Friends, family and calypsonians are praying for him. The family is distraught and I am under a lot of stress. I am grateful to everyone who is looking out for him. Keep praying.”
Reached for comment, Suratt described Lingo as “a friend (and) a brother”. But he noted that “about 70 per cent of the blind people are not vaccinated. I am appealing to them to get vaccinated.”
Well wishes
Meanwhile, several members of the entertainment and calypso fraternities wished Lingo a speedy recovery, adding that they were shocked and saddened to learn that he had contracted the virus.
Culture Minister Randall Mitchell said: “I wish Mighty Lingo a speedy recovery.”
National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters said: “I know he is in the hospital. He has Covid-19... I wish him a speedy recovery.
“I will keep him in my prayers.”
And Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) public relations officer Sherma Orr-Watkins said: “It’s sad. We have to keep praying for Lingo.”
Chief executive officer of the NCC Colin Lucas wished Lingo a “speedy recovery”. He added: “It speaks to the importance of getting vaccinated.”