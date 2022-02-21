Extempo licks for Gypsy

WHO received the contract to build the pods at the Queen’s Park Savannah for “A Taste of Carnival 2022” and how much were they paid?
That’s the question that popped up repeatedly in extempo verse yesterday, at the Clash of Tents Showdown at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando.
Four extempo acts: Kevan Calliste, Black Sage (Philip Murray), Contender (Mark John) and Myron B (Myron Bruce) questioned the logistics of the ongoing Taste of Carnival and demanded greater clarity on its accounting by National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters.
Black Sage was first to share extempo blows after being presented with the topic “Safe Zone Carnival”. He sang much to the delight of the small but boisterous crowd:
“I’m under pressure
I see plenty pods in de Savannah
I have to tell u de fact
I wonder who Gypsy give that contract
Dey give pods if yuh please
But dey eh give calypsonians no peas.”
There was no letting up on the NCC boss when Contender was presented with the topic “The Pods”. He sang:
“Right now I at odds
Hear de topic I get is de pods
Now take this from Contender
We have endless pods in de Savannah
I want to know who get de contract
Ah tellin you as man
I hear de pods cost about $12 million.”
Calliste, the grandson of bed-ridden calypso legend Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste), told of an alleged backroom clash between Gypsy and calypsonian Tigress (Joanne Rowley).
wWhen he took the Bowl stage Calliste said the latter unleashed a tongue lashing on the former. He sang: “I’m sure every one could see
Cuss out with Spicey and Gypsy
In de Taste of Carnival
Tuco and NCC in real bacchanal.”
Ironically, Gypsy issued a call for the country to “Respect the Calypsonian” when he took earlier use of the stage. The veteran crooner received a lukewarm response from the Bowl crowd.
Contacted for comment yesterday, Peters replied via WhatsApp: “I will respond in extempo when the time is right.”
All Rounder turns back the clock
Calypso veteran All Rounder (Anthony Hendrickson) turned back the clock with a get-up-and-wine performance of his 2022 offering “Don’t Touch Meh Pepper Spray”.
The 82-year-old calypsonian jumped off the Bowl stage into the open arms of a receptive outdoor party crowd. Inside the Bowl’s auditorium a small crowd politely applauded the effort.
The contrasting temperaments of the audiences reflected a Savannah North Stand-Grand Stand dynamic.
Put on by Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO), the Clash of the Tents was staged in lieu of the National Calypso Monarch due to a lack of adequate funding.
Youngsters Aaron Duncan and Ezikel Yorke both received warm receptions with their respective offerings of “What Time Is It” and “Introspection”.
The performance of the evening, however, belonged to Tigress.
The outspoken singer’s “Yuh eh see Wajang yet” defended Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley after Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) head Ancel Roget said late former PM Patrick Manning was right for calling Rowley a “wajang” in 2009.
Her chants of “doh call meh wajang oh no... yuh eh see Wajang yet” lifted the uncovered “North Stand” out of their seats and earned her the first encore of the evening.