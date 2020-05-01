Extend lockdown by another month

Extend the period of lockdown for one more month. And bring legislation to make the wearing of masks and social distancing mandatory.
This was the call from Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh to the Government yesterday.
Deyalsingh and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh are cousins.
Speaking in the Senate at the Red House in Port of Spain during debate on the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority bill, Senator Deyalsingh said the measures taken to contain the spread of COVID were excellent.
“I know the business community might be saying restart the economy but I am thinking we should legislate the mandatory wearing of face masks, extend the lockdown for one month and legislate for social distancing. If COVID does not spread we are in a better position for our economy,” he said.
Deyalsingh “gave thanks to the Prime Minister for his constant scolding to those people who did not listen to the simple procedures (with respect to containing the spread of COVID-19). He did it in his own way, but he needed to do it because he needed to make people understand the social costs,” the Independent senator stated.
He also praised the Minister of Health and his team for doing such a remarkable job in containing the spread of COVID-19. “The successes that the health system gave out...if there are questions to be asked this is not the time,” he said, adding that the most important thing was getting the infection rate down and so far the country had succeeded in this objective. Deyalsingh also commended frontline workers.
He said just as some people did not have the civil responsibility to obey social mores and social distancing, some didn’t obey the civic duty to pay taxes. He said there was even a belief held by some that dealing with tax defrauders was a human rights abuse.
Deyalsingh said in the US people feared the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). He said successive governments failed to go after businesses which were not paying taxes because the energy revenues were high. But this was “politically short-sighted”, he said. Deyalsingh said he did not like the Government’s criticisms of the Public Service Commission, an independent institution which was there to insulate the public service from political interference. He said the Government had to spread the tax net because it was the salaried workers who were bearing the brunt of taxation.