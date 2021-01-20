Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says the 15-day extension given to Patriotic Energies and Technologies Company Ltd to find US$500 million reeks of gross stupidity and shows that the “mother of all mamaguy” continues.
“Fake oil, fake restructuring, fake offer, fake deal, fake extension. Cabinet met Monday, Tuesday press conference at 11 a.m., then they had a next Cabinet meeting after, and now new decision on Wednesday. This is gross stupidity,” she told the Express yesterday.
She questioned whether this was just another election gimmick to get through the by- elections and then come after the 15 days, “ditching” Patriotic again.
The former Prime Minister said there are many unanswered questions.
“(Prime Minister) Rowley and Roget must say how are they going to remove the lien on the refinery. Are they going to encumber other taxpayer assets?” she asked.
She said Rowley needs to “grow up”, as his answer to everything is to hurl insults while people’s lives and livelihoods are in the balance.
She noted Rowley’s comments have been inconsistent.
“He wasn’t closing down Petrotrin, he closed it down, he was reopening it, he did not reopen it, he was not selling Petrotrin, then it was for sale. Then it was for Patriotic, then it wasn’t, now it’s for Patriotic again?
“He is stumbling, fumbling and bumbling. Maybe he needs some psychological help, or he can just try to grow up and do his job,” she said.
She reiterated her call for the return of proper procurement legislation, and again questioned whether this was why the legislation was gutted.
Playing games
In a release issued later, Persad-Bissessar described the 15-day extension as a bizarre move.
She questioned how Patriotic can be expected to secure this US$500 million in the next 15 days, granted they were previously given an extension that they could not meet.
“The Government is clearly playing games with our sacred billion-dollar assets by operating in this ad hoc manner,” she stated.
She noted the Rowley-led Cabinet took the decision in 2018 to shut down the refinery, without a proper plan in place for the future.
She stated that as a result of this action, thousands of ex-Petrotrin workers were put on the breadline, many of whom have lost their homes and savings.
She said Rowley told these workers and their families the refinery would be open again, adding that the Government failed in its due diligence and politicised the sale to Patriotic Energies.
Persad-Bissessar stated the UNC Opposition did not object to Patriotic Energies, but opposed the shutting-down of the refinery.
“Our position has always been that this country’s energy assets should remain in the hands of the people of Trinidad and Tobago, and at every turn, we called for transparency and accountability in the process,” she stated.
Persad-Bissessar noted that following the closure, Rowley appointed his personal lawyer to head Petrotrin.
“The question remains: was Petrotrin shut down to cover up the fake oil scandal?
“Was the country sacrificed to cover up this scandal?” she asked.
“It comes as no surprise that instead of owning up to the economic mess he created, and telling the country the truth, the Prime Minister has once again resorted to degrading name-calling,” she added.
The Guardian yesterday quoted Rowley as commenting, “What’s she drinking these days? Must be the new brand I heard of, it’s called ILLOGICAL by Desperation,” when asked for comment on Persad-Bissessar’s call on him to resign over the collapse of the Petrotrin refinery sale.