Three weeks after the tape was leaked, Tobago House Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine yesterday admitted that the conversation did in fact take place more than a year ago.
However, he did not say whether or not he was one of the two people heard in the recording, but alleged the leak was part of an extortion plot to get the THA to pay money to Warner Construction and Sanitation Ltd (WCSL) .
In the clip, two people are heard discussing a strategy to use THA funds to pay workers “lucrative” salaries to spread political “propaganda” on social media to help “shape the narrative”.
At “A Public Briefing”, to which journalists were not invited and therefore could not ask questions, Augustine said the discussion was held during a closed-door THA “strategy session”. The strategy discussed in the clip was never executed because he “closed it down”, Augustine said.
“When you have an executive, you have to explore all strategies, including those utilised by your opponent. And let’s be real, the strategy of bringing people in, who will live on Facebook and do work for you, that has been explored before us (current THA),” he added.
“But guess what I did? I closed it down. Look at the evidence. Show me how much people we hire to do that kind of work? So evidently it was discussed and evidently it was not executed as discussed, which clearly shows that this is a Government that is working. You discuss all strategies…the good the bad, the ugly, the beautiful, the indifferent, everything. You look at the possibilities...
“But I’m glad this is out, because it showed that we discussed it, we considered it and when you look at the facts, we ain’t hire no team nowhere that’s just on Facebook peddling rumours,” he continued.
Augustine said he was made aware of the clip on March 13, but chose not to speak on it. The clip began circulating on social media on May 23.
Police told the Express on Thursday that Assistant Commissioner of Police Wendell Lucas had been appointed to investigate the leaked audio.
Yesterday was the first time Augustine spoke extensively on the matter.
Throughout the “public briefing”, carried live on his Facebook pages, Augustine was flanked by 15 members of the THA who stood silently most of the time, at other times nodding in agreement and applauding.
Duke the leak?
Augustine said he “very well” believed that political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) and former THA deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke was the source of the leak.
“This leak, as unfortunate as it is, proved to us the kind of colleague we had in Mr Duke,” he said.“And I’m not sure what he hoped to achieve...”
He alleged that Duke was one of the people who attempted to get him to pay a contractor who had been trying to “extort” money from the THA.
“In fact, that was perhaps the last meeting we had prior to his departure to New York where he (Duke) infamously ex-communicated himself from the THA,” Augustine said.
Duke resigned as THA deputy chief in September 2022, a week after he took to social media to chastise Augustine and the THA for not supporting 27 Tobago folk performers who were left “stranded and hungry” in New York.
“Attempts were made through his side-kick who is no longer with him, attempts were made through the old Chamber of Commerce, some of the intellectuals in the space came to me, even, to say just pay this man this money,” Augustine said yesterday.
He alleged Duke and his former “side-kick”, were in bed with the PNM and part of a plot to destabilise the THA.
Augustine said since he revealed a preliminary report on the forensic audit into public infrastructure works “handed out to friends” by the former THA administration, the contractor, WCSL, went public with claims that the THA owed him $100 million.
He said WCSL then proceeded to employ several strategies to get him (Augustine) to pay the money, including threatening to leak the clip to “scare” him into “taking State funds and throwing it his way”.
He said the contractor took the THA to court for $47.7 million in claims for road resurfacing and infrastructure projects.
Augustine said these “extortion attempts” were unwarranted as the THA had been “nothing but fair” in its payment process.
He revealed the name of the contractor’s company and displayed screen shots of WhatsApp messages he received containing alleged threats.
Abortion for schoolgirl
Augustine said when he received the recording in March, he asked a mutual acquaintance of the contractor to find out from the “mad man” what it was about.
He said the acquaintance sent him screen shots of WhatsApp messages in which the contractor threatened to embarrass him (Augustine) if he did not “pay up”.
He displayed screen shots of some of the messages. They included:
“I want my 47…This is business. I ain’t want no work. Just pay me my money.”
“I’ll even offer to give back a lil sum to help the party. That’s normal and honourable.”
“He had a civil arrangement to pay 60 in total. He choose to (expletive) around. I don’t want no (expletive) calling my father to negotiate nothing at this point.”
Augustine said apart from demanding $47 million be paid, the contractor threatened to release a recording involving a “female mutual friend”.
“…and said somehow I made her do an abortion while she was a minor in school. All of this hoping to somehow push me into giving $47 million more,” Augustine stated.
He said the most troubling of the messages was one which said:
“...I hope he can sort out stuff and avoid what else to come.”
Augustine said that message was concerning, given that last year he received death threats, adding that threats were also made to the security of his family, members of the THA executive and supports.
He said he was pulled off duty in January and told by the head of the Police Service Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in Tobago that the SIU had “viable knowledge” of plots that could be “detrimental” to his life.
Augustine said the SIU triggered an investigation, “…and the head of Special Branch and I spoke. And we had to do some things with my security at the time, and still doing some things with my security, to ensure safety”.
He said a special investigator was sent to Tobago to interview him, and it was then he learnt of a threat to start to kidnapping people in Tobago, just to send to message to him to the pay money.
He said two THA secretaries had received threats to date, including a single mother.
He said an engineer in the works department also received serious threats and was afraid to sleep at home for months.
“Another engineer come outside and all she car scratch up, keyed up, on purpose,” he said.
Augustine said he was now convinced that all of this was part of a larger plot to destabilise the THA, because the administration chose to campaign against corruption.
“This extortion goes in hand in hand with some political movements you see because some people whose parties are dead, and they are trying somehow to resurrect Lazarus without Jesus being in the picture, hope that this would breathe life to them,” he said.