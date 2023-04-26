Extortion probe: seven more cops charged

Seven more police officers have been charged following an investigation into allegations of extortion.
They were charged yesterday afternoon after officials from the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) received instructions from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC.
They are expected to appear before a Sangre Grande magistrate today.
Insp Dayal Ramlakhan, Cpl Shaheed Khan and PC Davanan Ragbir have been jointly charged with the offence of misbehaviour in public office to wit: corruptly appropriating for themselves the sum of $27,693, which was seized as an exhibit during an exercise.
Ramlakhan is also jointly charged with PC Macai Joseph and PC Cleon Smith with the offence of misbehaviour in public office to wit: corruptly appropriating for themselves the sum of $12,297, which was seized as an exhibit during an exercise.
Joseph and Smith are also jointly charged for the offence of conspiring together to pervert the course of public justice by knowingly and wilfully making false written statements to implicate a victim in a criminal investigation involving the operation of an illegal gaming house.
Ramlakhan, Ragbir, Smith and SRP PC Rayon Charles were charged with the offence of misbehaviour in public office to wit: corruptly appropriating for themselves the sum of $38,500, which was seized as an exhibit during an exercise.
Ragbir and Smith are jointly charged with the offence of conspiring together to pervert the course of public justice by knowingly and wilfully making false written statements to implicate a victim in a criminal investigation involving the operation of an illegal gaming house.
Ramlakhan and Smith also face an additional charge, along with PC Jason Osouna, for the offence misbehaviour in public office to wit: corruptly appropriating for themselves the sum of $11,339, which was seized as an exhibit during an exercise.
Smith is charged with the offence of perverting the course of public justice by knowingly and wilfully making false written statements to implicate a victim in a criminal investigation involving the operation of an illegal gaming house.
PC Smith and Insp Ramlakhan were charged last week with the offence of misbehaviour in public office to wit: corruptly appropriating for themselves the sum of $12,297.
They both appeared before Senior Magistrate Cheron Raphael on Thursday in the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court.
After the charges were read, the two men were each placed on bail of $250,000 and the matter was adjourned to September 26.
That day, seven other officers were ordered released after their attorneys intervened on their behalf.
However, they were again detained on Monday after officials at the PSB requested their appearance at the St Joseph Police Station.
When the seven officers arrived, they were informed that the investigations had been completed, and that officials would be seeking the advice of the DPP yesterday. They were then detained and charged later yesterday.
None of the seven officers had secured bail up to last night.
The charges stem from a report made to the PSB on March 15 about missing money.
An investigation was conducted, which resulted in the arrest of the two officers.
DPP Gaspard later advised that both men be jointly charged.
Charges were laid by Ag Insp Guy last Thursday.
Investigations were headed by W/Senior Superintendent Martin, supervised by Superintendent Montrichard and included ASP Birch, acting Inspector Guy and acting Cpl Joefield.
Further to a viral social media video in which men dressed in police gear seized cash at a business place, an investigation was launched by the PSB, which led to the arrest of the nine officers on April 14.
Smith was represented by Seana Baboolal and Adrian Thompson; while Ramlakhan was represented by Pamela Elder, SC, and Russell Warner.