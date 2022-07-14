Tricia Badaloo will be remembered as a martyr and legend by her family and friends.
Speaking at Badaloo’s funeral service yesterday at the Refuge Temple in Sangre Grande, her daughter, Taylor Benson, 21, told the congregation she was only alive because her mother went “eye to eye with evil” and sacrificed herself for her.
“She (mom Tricia) is my provider, my protector, and the reason I am able to stand before you now and experience life. She is my second opportunity, my guardian angel.
“My father and I were talking this week, and he said that she deserves the brightest halo and the biggest wings for all that she did. And I smiled and said, knowing her, she wouldn’t want it. She deserves it. But she is just so humble that she wouldn’t want it.
“It was a tragic, cruel event that took place that night. And she jumped in front of me and protected me with her dying breath. She fought eye to eye with evil and I stand here today—when, by all accounts, I can be dead—because of her.
“But my God is a righteous, fair, just God, and like everyone else here, I want justice for her death. But I will say this now, even if he (the suspect) is never prosecuted and roams this earth free for all his days, in the end, death comes for us all and every single person will face judgment for their actions in this life.
“So till then, I trust my mom’s sacrifice and God’s plan and his presence to guide me through everything that is to come.
“So she will not just be remembered as a single mother, or a humble woman who loved her children, including her dog, Rocky, and her plants, no. She will be remembered as a martyr, a legend, a hero, an angel, my angel. I love you, mommy, you will always be with me,” Benson said.
Thankful and humble
Benson described her mother as a “Taurus” who loved her friends and family, but also loved to be in her bedroom watching crime shows.
She said Badaloo loved to cook, and every weekend, the family would be attempting recipes found on the Internet, whether it be Mexican, Chinese, or “anything that you can make in an air fryer”.
Benson also recalled that most of her mother’s time at home was spent tending to her dog and to her plants, all while playing a variety of music to keep her entertained.
“She also doesn’t like pineapple on pizza, nor the way in T&T that we put ketchup on just about everything. But these are just her little quirks.
“Who she is, is a loving person. She is grounded, but stubborn; dependable, but petty at times; resilient, and one of the hardest-working persons you would ever hope to meet. But despite it all, most of all, she is humble.
“Despite all that she did in her life and all she accomplished, she never bragged or boasted about anything. She was just thankful and humble. She kept it simple. But even with that simplicity, she was a powerful woman.
“She didn’t say a lot, but between her facial expressions and subtly by action, she had a way where she would speak volumes without ever saying a word,” Benson said.
| Background
Badaloo, 55, a mother of two, was killed on June 27 at her home in Neil Street, Sangre Grande.
At the time, she was trying to save her 21-year-old daughter, Taylor Benson, from being attacked by a man known to her.
Badaloo died at the scene while Benson was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital for chop wounds sustained in the ordeal.
Benson was eventually treated and discharged.
The suspect in this incident remained at large up to late yesterday.
Badaloo was employed with CCN as the Group’s procurement associate, and had been with the company since 2008.