Eyes on Grande and Sando

THE two main battlegrounds in today’s local government election are Sangre Grande and San Fernando, held by the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) and the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM), respectively.

In the last local government election, the PNM won 72 seats while the UNC won 67 seats. Each party, however, won seven municipalities. The number of electoral districts has been increased from 139 to 141 with the creation of two new electoral districts—Couva West/Roystonia in the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo regional corporation and the Mayaro North in the Mayaro/Rio Claro regional corporation. It is also the first election since the establishment of two new boroughs—in Diego Martin and Siparia.

The control of the outgoing municipalities was shared by the two main parties: PNM—Diego Martin, Port of Spain, San Juan/Laventille, Tunapuna/Piarco, Arima, Port Fortin, San Fernando, while UNC controlled Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo, Mayaro/Rio Claro, Penal/Debe, Princes Town, Sipara, Sangre Grande and Chaguanas.

This election has a number of new parties entering the electoral fray. Ten parties are contesting as well as six independent candidates. The National Transformation Alliance (NTA) headed by former commissioner of police Gary Griffith is testing the political waters for the first time in an accommodation of sorts with the UNC. Former minister Jack Warner dissolved his Independent Liberal Party (ILP) to re-enter the UNC. Political observers will be watching to see if these smaller parties have any success.

Watson Duke’s Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) and the Unity of the People have their origins in Tobago and are seeking to extend their political reach to Trinidad. The PDP is contesting 17 districts. The Re-United Farmers Party which has joined forces with Phillip Alexander’s Progressive Empowerment Party. The Unity of the People and Duke’s PDP have their origins in Tobago and are seeking to extend their political reach to Trinidad. The Movement for Social Justice is contesting three districts. Political observers will be watching to see if these smaller parties have any success. None of these parties as well as the UNC is contesting all 141 seats.

The PNM is the only party presenting a candidate in every one of the 141 electoral districts. The UNC is contesting 110 while the NTA is vying for 31.

By tonight the population will know the outcome of this relatively long campaign which officially started on June 6 when the Prime Minister named the date.

When teenage Alicia’s images were posted among the many predatory “pretty pipers” Instagram pages last week, her world imploded, leaving her fighting off intense thoughts of suicide and self-harm.

Alicia (a minor, whose name has been altered to protect her identity) discovered in the late hours two Sundays ago that the intimate photos she had been pressured to take by an older male classmate had been shared to an audience of thousands, screenshotted, and re-shared within the span of hours.

Over 61 spent shells were found on the scene of a double homicide in La Horquetta on Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as 28-year-old Kevin Denzil Salazar, alias “Mufu,” of San Pedro Lluengo Village, Maracas, St Joseph, and Chavez Snaggs, 33, of Winston Mulligan Avenue, Phase Four, La Horquetta.

THE United National Congress (UNC) political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is insisting she has formally written to the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) to make a complaint and to call for an investigation into special ballot irregularities which the party claims it observed on Friday.

It was also noted that this correspondence followed a complaint made by the UNC that it was unlawfully barred by the EBC from witnessing the opening of the special ballot boxes.

A TOTAL of 1,078,651 electors are eligible to vote in today’s local government election.

In giving the figure, Chief Elections Officer Fern Narcis-Scope said yesterday that the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) was “confident that everything is in place for persons to vote today”.

“We are ready and every effort has been made to ensure each elector is able to cast their vote,” she said in a release issued yesterday afternoon. She reminded the electorate that persons who may not have received their poll card or who have expired national ID cards can still vote, once their name is on the Revised List of Electors.

Thirty-four Venezuelan migrants were moved from the Heliport in Chaguaramas to Staubles Bay where they were deported yesterday.

From as early as 7 a.m., family and friends of the migrants gathered along the Western Main Road near the Heliport after learning the detainees were scheduled to be returned to Venezuela.

