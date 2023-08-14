Eyes on Grande and Sando

THE two main battlegrounds in today’s local government election are Sangre Grande and San Fernando, held by the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) and the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM), respectively.
In the last local government election, the PNM won 72 seats while the UNC won 67 seats. Each party, however, won seven municipalities. The number of electoral districts has been increased from 139 to 141 with the creation of two new electoral districts—Couva West/Roystonia in the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo regional corporation and the Mayaro North in the Mayaro/Rio Claro regional corporation. It is also the first election since the establishment of two new boroughs—in Diego Martin and Siparia.
The control of the outgoing municipalities was shared by the two main parties: PNM—Diego Martin, Port of Spain, San Juan/Laventille, Tunapuna/Piarco, Arima, Port Fortin, San Fernando, while UNC controlled Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo, Mayaro/Rio Claro, Penal/Debe, Princes Town, Sipara, Sangre Grande and Chaguanas.
This election has a number of new parties entering the electoral fray. Ten parties are contesting as well as six independent candidates. The National Transformation Alliance (NTA) headed by former commissioner of police Gary Griffith is testing the political waters for the first time in an accommodation of sorts with the UNC. Former minister Jack Warner dissolved his Independent Liberal Party (ILP) to re-enter the UNC. Political observers will be watching to see if these smaller parties have any success.
Watson Duke's Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) and the Unity of the People have their origins in Tobago and are seeking to extend their political reach to Trinidad. The PDP is contesting 17 districts. The Re-United Farmers Party which has joined forces with Phillip Alexander's Progressive Empowerment Party. The Movement for Social Justice is contesting three districts. Political observers will be watching to see if these smaller parties have any success. None of these parties as well as the UNC is contesting all 141 seats.
The PNM is the only party presenting a candidate in every one of the 141 electoral districts. The UNC is contesting 110 while the NTA is vying for 31.
By tonight the population will know the outcome of this relatively long campaign which officially started on June 6 when the Prime Minister named the date.