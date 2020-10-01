“I’m very encouraged and I just really want to be able to go back and run the station and secure the archives. And also be able to find a way to show my appreciation to every single person who has contributed and helped from all over the world.”
So said comedian and founder of Gayelle Caribbean, Errol Fabien, yesterday as the news broke that he had surpassed his US$60,000 fundraising goal.
The emergency GoFundMe was set up to render assistance after Fabien was evicted from his St Joseph home yesterday.
Speaking with the Express earlier in the day, Fabien said: “I am wrong. I am owing the bank. At the end of the day, the law is the law. I don’t have any money under my mattress.”
Fabien, 60, issued a social media post about having 24 hours to raise $350,000. The father of eight said he was forced to cancel about 15 shows with the onslaught of Covid-19. The television station promotes local content, and features live performances and interviews with artistes. Documentaries are also aired on calypsonians’ lives and legacies.
Fabien is also renowned as an actor, with outstanding theatre performances in Monster March, Beef no Chicken, Ti Jean and Mariquite, Smile Orange, Adult Suffrage, School’s Out and Accidental Death of an Anarchist.
The Point Fortin-born media personality admitted he is in the wrong.
“I have been owing the bank. The loan is going into its tenth and final year. I have been behind in payments. The bank reached a point where they had no choice but to act. I did everything I could have done. At the end of the day, the law is the law,” he said.
“I am hoping the GoFundMe account would help raise the much-needed $350,000 for the settlement. I am leaning on the good nature of people who care about Gayelle, arts and culture. I am asking people from all walks of life to contribute.”
Fabien’s first post on the situation read: “Officers of the court arrived this morning (Thursday) at my house and they are about to put me out. They are going to turn off everything and shut down the station. So, I guess I am saying goodbye to everybody.”
Tough before Covid-19
On his precarious financial situation, Fabien said: “Even before Covid-19, it has been difficult. I haven’t been paying my mortgage. Our entertainment industry hit ground zero. I was owing the bank.
“Things were looking better. I would have been able to make some payments. It’s not going to happen. I don’t have any money in my pillow case. I would have had about 15 shows at home, and in St Lucia, New York and Atlanta. It would have eased the burden.”
Fellow comedian Darryl “D’ Saint” Mendoza, who empathised with Fabien, said: “Everybody is going through a little crunch. I will make a contribution. A lot of artistes are on the brink of being evicted. Some have had to get hampers. Some are still awaiting the $5,000 Cultural Relief Grant, but they are not posting their struggles.
“Fabien has gone beyond sacrifice for Gayelle. I have every faith in Fabien. Even if he is evicted, he will find another home for Gayelle. He is resilient. He will get through this tough period.”