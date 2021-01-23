Face mask scandal

Five months later, no system is in place by which people can pay the penalty of $1,000 for failing to wear a face mask in public.
Between September 6, 2020, and January 22, 2021, police issued more than 4,000 tickets to people for failing to wear face masks, but up to last Friday, no system had been put in place to facilitate payments.
Wearing face masks in public became mandatory by law in August 2020.
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith yesterday admitted that at present, people are unable to pay these fines.
However, he said the police are responsible for issuing tickets and not the system for paying, which would fall under the Judiciary.
“Yes, I am aware, but I can only act within our authority. We are here to enforce the law and to issue tickets as it pertains to this situation, that is where it stops for the Police Service (TTPS); after that, it has to do with the criminal justice system,” he told the Sunday Express yesterday.
According to data from the TTPS, public health tickets issued from September 6, 2020, to January 22, 2021, totalled 4,486.
Speaking to the Sunday Express by phone yesterday, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi admitted the system for ticket payment is not up yet and all payments have been deferred to March.
The AG said public advertisements to that effect have been regularly issued by the Judiciary and Law Association in the press.
“It is tied into some electronic reforms that we’re doing in the Judiciary’s method of payment, but it is also tied into the deferral of fines in general—all fines have been deferred. It is also tied into the 50 per cent reduction that we’re doing in clearing the backlog for motor vehicle and road traffic,” he said.
“By next week or so, we should have the software up in place so we can do the electronic payments,” he added.
Asked about those who may argue that the deadline on the ticket has already passed and they should not pay, he said: “There was a legal notice to that effect put out which therefore makes it the law... so the Chief Justice attended to that in the proper course. So there is no jeopardy to anybody.”
Ticket breakdown
The Sunday Express obtained a copy of a ticket which is not digitally produced like traffic offence tickets, but requires a police officer to manually write in the offender’s name and other personal information. That means officers have to spend a longer period of time writing everything out with respect to face mask tickets.
The following is a breakdown of tickets issued by police divisions:
• Eastern Division—2,451 tickets
• Southern Division—530
• Traffic Division—542
• Central Division—304
• North-Eastern Division—173
• Port of Spain Division—160
• Western Division—147
• Northern Division—93
• South-Western Division—86
The ticket says “how to pay this fine” and provides a phone number and e-mail address to contact for information.
A person who was issued a ticket in December 2020 for failing to wear a mask called the number —224-5182—and was told to send an e-mail as instructed on the ticket.
When he sent the e-mail, a response was sent indicating that payments of fines have been suspended.
The e-mail said in part:
“Fines
35. The payment of all fines due during this period is suspended until December 31, 2020.
36. Any Public Health Fixed Penalty Notices issued on or before December 31, 2020, may be paid from January 1, 2021 to March 1, 2021.”
The person told the Sunday Express that in January he tried again making contact to pay the ticket and was told the system was not yet ready. The person said it was mind-boggling that there is no provision to pay a ticket, and noted over a month has passed since his ticket was given.
“The ticket states I must pay in 14 days, failing which I have to go to court. More than a month has passed. Is this ticket even valid anymore? How could they issue a ticket and not have mechanisms in place for me to pay it?” said the man, who pointed out that up to last Friday there was still no information on how to pay the ticket.
Ticket runaround
At present, traffic offence tickets such as speeding are paid via TTPost offices.
The Sunday Express visited the TTPost office at the Tunapuna administrative complex last Friday and enquired how to pay a ticket for failing to wear a mask.
The representative advised the Sunday Express to go to the nearby Tunapuna court.
The Sunday Express visited the court and was told by a security official that payments for failing to wear a mask cannot be paid there yet.
While there, an elderly woman from Arima who had also visited to find out how to pay her fine said she had taken a maxi-taxi from Arima to get to the court to pay the ticket, and borrowed the $1,000 as she did not want to go before the courts.
The woman said she got scared as the ticket says failure to pay it would result in going before a magistrate.
She left unable to pay.
A resident of Chaguanas who was issued a ticket in January went to the TTPost office in Chaguanas and was also directed to go to the court to pay.
The man visited the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court last Friday and was told fines weren’t collected there, and he was given a slip of paper with a number and e-mail address to contact.
The ticket said if he failed to pay the ticket before the end of 14 days from the specified date, “you are hereby required to appear before the Chaguanas District Court on Tuesday the 26th day of January, 2021, at 9 a.m. as the defendant in the matter. You are expected to appear by virtual hearing. It is your responsibility to make arrangements to ensure your appearance. If you fail to appear, an order may be in your absence.”
Former attorney general Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj told the Sunday Express by phone yesterday that he cannot prematurely give a legal opinion, but he believes something is wrong if there is no provision to pay.
“Assuming that there is no machinery to pay the ticket and there is a provision that you have to pay a ticket, then there is something wrong with that. I can’t give you a legal opinion without studying it myself.
“But where a provision is made for a fine and for a process to pay the fine, there should also be provisions and infrastructural arrangements to collect the fine, and if assuming that is not the case, then something is radically wrong,” he said.
Judiciary notice
On September 18, 2020, acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Wendell Williams said in a TV interview that the Judiciary had issued a notice that it will not accept payments for the ticketable offence until October 16.
“As it stands now, the Judiciary has issued some practice procedures which state that no fine can be paid until October 16, so even though people have been ticketed, the Judiciary is not quite in a position to be able to receive the payments; that will be sorted out as we go along,” Williams said.
In November 20, 2020, the Judiciary on its website, ttlawcourts.org, said:
“If you receive a Public Health Fixed Penalty Notice (ticket) for not wearing a face mask, face shield or face covering on or before November 30, 2020, you can pay that ticket at any time from December 1, 2020, to February 1, 2021.
To pay the fine, please contact the Judiciary via e-mail at health.fine@ttlawcourts.org or call 224-5182 for information on the payment of your ticket.
Please note that in light of the current Covid-19 health protocols, all court customers must first contact the court to discuss their matters. Any changes to this procedure will be provided by a subsequent notice on the Judiciary’s website, social media pages and/or in the newspapers.”
People who have been fined from since November, December and January and who are still holding on to their tickets are awaiting instructions on how to pay.
The law
Government amended the Public Health Ordinance to institute a fine for anyone caught not wearing a face mask in public.
The Public Health Regulations, 2020, say a face covering must be worn in public or the police could fine those “without reasonable excuse” and over the age of eight $1,000 for the first infraction, $2,000 for the second and $3,000 for the third.
Failure to pay the fixed penalty may result, on summary conviction, to a fine of $5,000 and a term of imprisonment of three days.
The regulations say that all must wear a face mask in public or when travelling.
According to Section 6 (7) of the regulations: “No person shall, without reasonable excuse, be in a public space without wearing a face mask, face shield, or face covering in a manner which covers his mouth, nose and chin.”
Section 6 (1) of the regulations says: “No person shall, without reasonable excuse, travel in a vehicle or vessel without wearing a face mask, face shield or face covering in a manner which covers his nose, mouth and chin.”
• Only solo drivers are exempted from wearing masks, but if you are with your family members, everyone must wear a mask in this car, and failing to do so would result in fines.
• Parents and/or guardians must also ensure that children with them must also wear face masks (not applicable to children under eight years of age).
• Employees working in spaces who interact with the public must also wear face masks.
• This regulation includes anyone running or exercising in public.