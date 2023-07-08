‘Fair and just asylum system in T&T’

The Living Water Community (LWC) is calling on the Government to strengthen its commitment to the establishment of an asylum and refugee policy.
The LWC also wants adequate support services through non-governmental organisations, and integration opportunities for those seeking refuge in this country.
The calls were made in a media release yesterday, in light of a judgment handed down by the High Court on Tuesday, in which it was declared that obligations under the 1951 Refugee Convention did not apply to Trinidad and Tobago, given there has been no domestic incorporation.
In his ruling, Justice Frank Seepersad stated that provisions under the Immigration Act are the law in this country. Therefore, there are migrants, asylum seekers or refugees who can be deported from the country, even if registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
In its media release, the LWC said given the ruling, it was now crucial to invest in policies and resources that foster inclusion, create pathways to self-reliance, and enable individuals to contribute positively to their host communities.
It said that while it respected the rule of law, it was emphasising the importance of establishing and maintaining a robust and fair immigration system, and one that balances national security concerns with the principles of human rights and compassion.
“Despite this ruling, we urge the government and relevant authorities to review and reconsider the implications of this ruling, ensuring that the rights and well-being of asylum seekers and refugees remain at the fore-front of their policies and practices,” said the release.
It went on to add that it was extending “its love and compassion” to all those who were affected by the ruling, and was reaffirming its dedication to supporting and advocating for the rights of the socially displaced, poor and destitute in society, including asylum seekers and refugees.
“We encourage and commit to working with the legislature to institute a fair and just asylum system in Trinidad and Tobago that upholds the principles of human rights, compassion, and dignity for all,” said the release.
Background
The judicial review and constitutional claim that was adjudicated upon by Justice Seepersad was brought by Yohan Jesus Rangel Dominguez, who challenged the Ministry of National Security over his deportation after he arrived in this country illegally in October 2021.
After being arrested and charged in 2022, he had pleaded guilty at the magistrate’s court and a fine was imposed.
He was also placed on an order of supervision, but in March of this year, a deportation order was issued by the National Security Ministry.
Dominguez had been granted refugee status by the UNHCR, and by the time the order was issued, he had registered with the LWC.
In his ruling, Justice Seepersad rejected the UNHCR’s argument that the 1951 Refugee Convention is binding upon this country or that the principle of non-refoulement must be followed as it is customary international law.
“For over 23 years, the State has vacillated with respect to the implementation and incorporation of the obligations outlined under the 1951 Refugee Convention into the domestic legislative framework. This indecision has not augured well for this republic.
“A proactive legislative response is now urgently required to deal with this current circumstance, and there should be legislative clarity and a determination should be made with respect to the extent to which the 1951 Refugee Convention obligations are to be incorporated into domestic law,” the judge stated.
The ruling clears the way for the State to deport migrants, asylum seekers or refugees, even if they are registered with the UNHCR.