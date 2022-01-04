Faith: This can’t be Tobago...

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Health Secretary Dr Faith B.Yisrael is disappointed with hundreds of Tobagonians who decided to attend a zess lime on New Year’s Day during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Her disappointment comes as Tobago reported five Covid-19 deaths in the Division of Health’s Covid-19 update yesterday.
“Well you know, I saw the video of the zesser party) and I thought to myself this cannot be in Tobago in the height of a pandemic. The reality is our actions have consequences. Those consequences include us getting sick, overwhelming the healthcare system and unfortunately those consequences include our friends and families getting very sick and dying,” B.Yisrael told the Express yesterday.
She said many of these young people are now returning to their homes and infecting their family members.
Police said hundreds gathered outside the former Shade Nightclub in Bon Accord for the zess lime.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Tobago) William Nurse has ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the lime.
“The sad thing we have been seeing is in many instances some of our younger people who get Covid and recover, however many of them end up infecting their mothers and their fathers and their grannies, their aunts and those are the ones that end up, because they have comorbidities, they end up dying,” B.Yisrael said.
As of yesterday, Tobago has recorded 15 Covid-19 deaths in four days. The Health Secretary pleaded with residents in Tobago to follow the health protocols.
“As we can see, the numbers are continuing to rise and although many things are out of our control there are many things that are within our control that we can use to prevent ourselves and family from getting sick,” she said.
Don’t wait until it is too late
Too many times people are accessing the healthcare system when it is too late.
“One is definitely keep washing our hands, sanitising, keep wearing our masks correctly and consistently,” she advised. “(If) we are ill stay at home and another word of caution is if we are ill and we are recognising that we are becoming very ill we need to call the 800-HEAL number or we need to call 211 to get ourselves to the health facilities because we recognise in many instances individuals are waiting until they become too ill before they reach out for help and by the time they get to the health facility it is too late.”
She asked citizens to get vaccinated.
“I will be presenting additional data soon which would speak to the number of people who have died and their vaccination status. Like the rest of the world, the vaccines are preventing people from getting seriously ill and they are preventing deaths and we are encouraging people to get vaccinated,” she said.