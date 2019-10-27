aug

This fake version of the drug was found in Kenya

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a Medical Product Alert for two (2) confirmed falsified versions of amoxicillin + clavulanic acid products which are circulating in Haiti. These products are presented under the names “Augmentin and Amoxicillin Clavulanate Potassium” and “Bactoclav”.

Genuine Amoxicillin/clavulanic acid is a combination, penicillin-type antibiotic, which is used to treat a wide variety of infections caused by bacteria, including infections of the ears, lungs, sinus, skin, and urinary tract.

Although Trinidad and Tobago was not included in the WHO alert, out of an abundance of caution, the Ministry of Health seeks to increase public awareness of this occurrence in Haiti.

The Ministry of Health is thereby advising the public, if you are in possession of the specific products (listed hereunder) please do not use. The falsified products are in the oral suspension form.

Augmentin and Amoxicillin Clavulanate Potassium Batch Number 35405327A, Exp 10 2020 Stated Manufacturer: Novopharm Limited and TEVA Pharmaceuticals USA

Batoclav Batch Number BSTU0039 Manufacturing date 06/2017 Exp 05/2020 Stated Manufacturer: MYLAN

If you have taken these falsified medical products, or if you suffer an adverse event due to the consumption of these falsified products, please seek immediate advice from a qualified health care professional.

