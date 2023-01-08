Fake cops abduct Massy Stores manager

Criminals pretending to be police officers, using a vehicle with flashing blue lights, pulled aside a Massy Stores manager on Friday night.
The men took control of the woman’s car, took her back to her workplace and forced her to open the vault.
The victim is employed at Massy Stores in La Romaine.
Police said the fake police officers escaped with an undisclosed sum of cash from the Massy Stores SuperCentre. The manager was ordered to remain inside the store until the men drove away in her silver Nissan Tiida hatchback car.
Southern Division police issued an all points bulletin, the Sunday Express was told, and the vehicle was intercepted as the men attempted to exit Golconda onto the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway.
One suspect was shot dead by police, and two were arrested.
Investigators believe the criminals waited for the store manager to leave the Massy Stores compound, near Bamboo roundabout, around 9.45 p.m.
Police said the woman observed she was being tailed by a white sports utility vehicle as she was driving north along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway.
The vehicle was outfitted with blue flashing lights, she said.
The woman, who believed the vehicle belonged to the police, pulled aside on the shoulder of the highway, near the Gasparillo overpass.
Three men dressed in what appeared to be police uniforms with bullet-proof vests and ski masks, approached her vehicle and ordered her into the back seat.
The men told the woman they knew her name, police said.
Two men entered the back seat on either side of the woman, while the third man went into the driver’s seat.
Police said the suspect drove to the Claxton Bay overpass and turned south along the highway.
He returned to Massy Stores, La Romaine, where the store manager was forced, at gunpoint, to open the building.
The men then instructed the woman to open the vault, containing a large sum of cash.
The cash was bagged and stashed inside the employee’s vehicle.
She remained inside the store until the men drove away, police said.
Southern Division police were alerted and an all-points bulletin was issued.
Port of Spain CID officers, who were conducting an exercise in the area, also responded to the report.
Police said the vehicle was spotted exiting Golconda.
There was a chase, and the victim’s car was intercepted near the overpass.
The criminals opened fire on the officers, police said.
They responded, hitting at least one person inside the vehicle.
Investigators said high-powered rifles were used in the heist.
The wounded suspect collapsed on the roadside, police said.
He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
This was the third police-involved killing for 2023.
Police said two suspects jumped off the overpass and headed for the bushes leading to the Cipero River. The area was locked down as police searched for the men.
One man was detained around midnight in Retrench Village, San Fernando.
Police said he was seated in a parked Nissan B14 car near the Cipero River. Investigators believe he was waiting for the two suspects who jumped the overpass.
Around 4 a.m., officers of the La Romaine Police Post were alerted that a man was seen running out of the bushes in Duncan Village.
The officers responded and captured the suspect.
Police said the two suspects, both from Central Trinidad, were taken to the San Fernando CID.
The store manager’s vehicle was recovered.
Inside the car they found the woman’s handbag, cellphone, $15,400 and a bullet-proof vest with the marking “POLICE”.
Operations were spearheaded by Snr Supt Smith of the Southern Division, Snr Supt Ramkillawan and Supt Parryman of the Port of Spain CID, along with ASP Jaikaran and Insp Philip.
Massy Stores, La Romaine, remained open for business yesterday.
Employees declined to comment on the incident.
‘Safety a priority’
In a statement later yesterday, Massy Stores confirmed an incident occurred at its Gulf View location on Friday night and that the matter is currently the focus of a police investigation.
It stated, “Safety of our employees is a priority for Massy Stores. The company continues to implement extensive safety measures to protect employees, customers and all persons who visit our locations across the country. These measures are consistently reviewed and updated.”
Massy Stores said it was collaborating closely with the necessary stakeholders, in particular the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) as well as its private security partners.
“The company wishes to recognise the work of TTPS in taking quick action which resulted in the capture of some of the individuals who were involved in the criminal activity which transpired last night,” it stated.
This is not the first time Massy Stores at La Romaine has been targeted by criminals. Last August, the store manager was robbed at gunpoint as she arrived on the compound around 5 a.m.
Police said then the manager was approached by two men, one armed with a gun. They took her to a room, where an undisclosed sum of money was taken.
The men tied up the manager and escaped.
And in June 2018, gunmen held employees of the supermarket during a $250,000 robbery at daybreak. The employees who turned up for the early shift were attacked around 6 a.m.
They were forced into the store and tied up.
The armed thieves obtained the keys to the store’s vault from one of the managers and emptied it of cash. The criminals escaped in a waiting vehicle.