Three armed suspects dressed in “police uniforms” robbed and assaulted two truck drivers in Morvant on Wednesday afternoon, and stole a truck that contained over 588 cases of assorted alcoholic beverages.
The victims, two men ages 34 and 22, told investigators they were in a white Mitsubishi Fuso truck transporting products when upon reaching the vicinity of Maritime Plaza, they observed three men in “police uniforms” on the roadway.
The men appeared to be conducting a roadblock and ordered the truck to come to a stop.
The suspects then ordered the men out of the vehicle and requested to see their proof of driver’s licence and insurance.
As the victims complied, they were thrown into a nearby silver Nissan AD Wagon.
The two victims said they were then blindfolded and their arms tied.
They were relieved of their cash and cellular phones, as well as the keys to the truck which contained the alcoholic beverages.
The suspects then drove off with the victims, and sometime later they were released in the Malick area.
The police were notified and a team of officers led by WPC White responded.