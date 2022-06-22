Fallen pole causes traffic woes

NORTH-West Trinidad was briefly pummelled by heavy rains yesterday, leading to flash flooding, a toppled lamppost and heavy traffic heading east.

The rains began pouring shortly after 1.30 p.m. hours after an adverse weather alert had been discontinued following the passage of a tropical wave that affected most of Trinidad from Monday evening into late Monday night.

Yesterday began with unremarkably fair weather with some cloud cover overhead, but few signs of an impending shower.

That all changed by 1 p.m. when a concentrated band of heavy thunderclouds rolled in from South to North-West Trinidad leading to darkened skies, activated streetlights and pouring rain approximately half an hour later.

Along the eastbound lane of the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway some motorists were greeted by the sight of a halfway fallen lightpole being held up precariously by wires in the vicinity of Maritime Plaza.

While the pole had not completely collapsed, it hung over the road. Officers of the Barataria police were out directing motorists off the highway on to a bypass road. Employees of the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) had removed the pole by 3 p.m.

Police said they were taking no chances with the pole as it could have fallen on a passing vehicle, leading to even more problems.

T&TEC said they also immediately replaced the fallen pole while there.

The fallen pole led to a traffic back-up as far west as downtown Port of Spain, while those passing through the capital from the West complained of heavy traffic both on the outskirts and within the city due to flash floods along Tragarete Road, Wrightson Road, lower Abercromby Street and South Quay.

As a result, motorists heading east from Diego Martin and Carenage faced heavy traffic snaking its way into the capital.

Outside of Port of Spain flooding was reported at Boundary Road, San Juan, as well as the Eastern Main Road, San Juan, near First Citizens Bank.

There was also flooding reported at Morvant Junction as well, but throughout the rest of Trinidad there were no such reports.

