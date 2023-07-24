FALSE PROMISES

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called for a police investigation into what she described as blatant “political corruption” in the use of State resources by People’s National Movement (PNM) local government candidates who, via flyers, have invited people to call and visit them for grants.
There are also reports of a political party purporting to represent WASA, promising to undertake works and taking credit for work done by the State utility which has resulted in WASA’s phones being inundated with enquiries.
Social Development Minister Donna Cox yesterday told the Express she was not aware of flyers promising grants and she questioned whether it was for education purposes only as only ministry officials can process applications for grants under her ministry.
“Grants are available to all, as long as they meet the eligibility requirements. Persons can visit any of the Social Welfare offices to apply. Maybe the candidates intend to educate them about the grants that are available to them and assist them with their applications. That’s all they can do. The ministry’s staff does the processing and approval or rejection based on the criteria,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar noted yesterday that the PNM flyers do not say where “information” is available for the State grants, but clearly indicate that these resources are available as she noted that one flyer used the words “Grants available” and another stated “offering assistance to public for the following service”.
Persad-Bissessar said the PNM is promising food cards and all manner of grants through the use of the Treasury’s purse to campaign and buy votes.
Unethical and unfair
The Express saw two flyers in which promises were made which were posted on the Facebook pages of the two candidates.
One is the PNM’s Cocal/Mafeking candidate Imran Ali purportedly offering assistance for the following services- rainwater grant, house wiring grant, HDC (Housing Development Corporation) housing grant and HDC subsidy grant.
The flyer also provides a location and phone number for people to contact and get more information on these grants.
Another flyer containing grant promises is from the PNM’s candidate for Mayaro North, Ryan “Fry” Stuart.
The flyer also provided a location and number for information and included more assistance such as minor house repair grants, SEED grant and public assistance.
On Stuart’s Facebook page it is stated that 45 grants are available from the Government and people can enquire at the Mayaro office for information.
Persad-Bissessar alleged that State funds were unfairly being made available to these PNM candidates by virtue of their party affiliation.
“They are not even elected or formerly elected councillors. They are ordinary citizens who are now parading themselves as agents of the State and in essence are brazenly engaged in corrupt actions,” she said as she reiterated her call for the police probe
“We remind the public and the relevant authorities that it is unethical, unfair and illegal to deny some citizens access to State resources based on their political affiliation, while giving others privileged and special access to these resources, in exchange for their votes,” she said.
“The ministers responsible for this discrimination in the allocation of these State funds must also be held to account,” she said, adding that this included Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
Said Persad-Bissessar: “We call on the TTPS to act as decisively as they recently have with regard to the allegations against the THA officials. The TTPS must put an end to the public perception of political bias in the national police force.”
She said the PNM’s discrimination and political use of State funds must stop now.
“All citizens must have equal access to these public resources. The UNC will ensure that this happens when we return to government. Our independent institutions must demonstrate their independence, and ensure that this illegal and unethical discrimination stops once and for all,” said Persad-Bissessar.
Behaviour is a violation and breach
Persad-Bissessar also stated that the PNM’s behaviour is a violation and breach of the Council for Responsible Political Behaviour Code of Conduct and the UNC yesterday filed an official complaint with the Council for Responsible Political Behaviour chaired by Dr Bishnu Ragoonath.
The Express tried contacting the numbers on the flyers and contacting the PNM candidates but all calls went to voicemail.
Speaking at a UNC news conference at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office earlier yesterday, St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen also raised the issue of how State resources were being used.
She claimed the PNM was starving regional corporations of funds in an attempt to justify the implementation of property tax.
Ameen said for years citizens who were in need of financial assistance had been “begging” for food cards and social grants but were denied.
She said now, there are reports that citizens who have not applied for food cards and grants were being offered such as an election ploy.
“Some of these people indicated they never asked for a food card, they were offered one with a direct request to vote for the PNM...” she alleged.
Ameen said there were also a number of projects happening in the marginal area of San Fernando funded by the San Fernando Corporation.
“Why only San Fernando and why have you not provided resources that you promised in the budget to all regional corporations?” asked Ameen.
—additional
reporting
by Rickie Ramdass