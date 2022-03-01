The families of the four men presumed dead in an undersea pipeline in the Gulf of Paria since Friday are not convinced that a thorough investigation would be conducted into the tragedy.
Among those visiting the families was Health, Safety, Environmental Management consultant Safraz Ali.
Ali, who said he felt a sense of anguish, anger and sadness over the incident, called on Paria to respond to the concerns being raised by family members.
“This is four people’s lives we are talking about. And we still don’t know if they died although this was admitted by Paria’s CEO who said, based on probabilities, that most likely they are dead. Firstly, it was insensitive of Paria to make that public announcement before consulting the family first. They made that decision of a recovery and family did not know anything,” he said.
Ali called on Paria to answer the following questions:
1. What would have caused this pressure to build up in the pipeline, the vortex as described by an eyewitness?
2. Was a suitable and sufficient risk assessment conducted prior to the job? Was a job hazard analysis done as this will capture, step by step, all the significant hazards associated with the diving?
3.Was there an emergency response plan in place to deal with any diving emergencies? If so, what was that plan?
4.How long did Paria take to respond and what was done?
5. Were all diving protocols followed as per international and local standard and was there proper supervision at the time?
6.What is Paria’s role in this incident? Is it that Paria is saying the contractor is responsible, although the pipeline belongs to Paria and the company would have known the possible risks and would have signed off the final approval to go in and start the work?
7. Who is going to be held responsible for these four innocent divers’ lives?
Ali said the management of Paria should communicate these responses to family members who are yet to be informed what happened on Friday when their loved ones vanished.