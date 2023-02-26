Families pay tribute at watery grave

LMCS diver Christopher Boodram, the sole survivor in the Paria diving tragedy, prays no other family goes through the heartache and pain he and the other families have had to endure since that fateful day.
Divers Fyzal Kurban, Kazim Ali Jr, Yusuf Henry and Rishi Nagassar died inside the 36-inch pipeline a year ago.
The families of the deceased men journeyed out approximately 300 feet (100 metres) from the pipeline owned by Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd at its Berth 6 offshore facility to say a prayer for their loved ones on the one-year anniversary of their deaths.
Boodram, who kept his back to the sea and chose to stay on land, spoke to reporters yesterday at the San Fernando Yacht Club about the reason for his decision.
He said, “I don’t think I could bear to see the site—the area where the incident occurred.
“Maybe it is the same reason why I cannot look at the ocean.”
“Every time I see that particular area, I get instant flashbacks. I prefer not to put myself through that because since this whole ordeal has happened, I still haven’t gotten a proper night’s sleep. I still have a lot of trauma I am dealing with,” Boodram said.
Boodram said he came to offer support to all the other families. He said having his wife and his relatives there with him has also provided additional solace to get through today.
Boodram said waking up and knowing it was the anniversary of the incident was bitter-sweet. While he thanked God to be alive, remembering the tragedy that took the lives of his friends and fellow divers is difficult to put into words.
“There are a lot of conflicting feelings. I’m glad to be alive and thank God for that, but knowing that there should have been four other men here...,” he said.
“I continue to speak because I want to see change. What happened that day and how the families were treated were unacceptable. Proper procedures must be put in place to deal with situations like this.”
Boodram, who still feels immense guilt for not being able to bring back help for his fellow divers, says he has failed them.
“If I didn’t fail them, those fellas would have been here today.”
Boodram says he wishes he could have done more to save his friends, and is still haunted by the memories. He still remains steadfast in his belief that if his comrades had gotten the help they needed to get out of the pipe, they would still be alive today.
Whether or not he or the other families of the deceased divers would get justice, Boodram says he is not sure, but he did explain what justice means to him.
He said, “Justice to me means prosecution and financial compensation.”
Boodram wants to see the people responsible for making the final decision not to send help for the LMCS divers held accountable.
He says his road to recovery remains an ongoing process. Boodram said he has been unable to work since the incident, and has managed to take things one day at a time with the help of his family.
Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd, via a press statement yesterday, extended condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of Fyzal Kurban, Kazim Ali Jr, Yusuf Henry and Rishi Nagassar on the first anniversary of their tragic passing.
Paria stated that the port at Pointe-a-Pierre is a restricted zone, and the Shipping (Ship and Port Facility) Security Regulations 2004, made under the Shipping Act, Chapter 50:10 of the Laws of Trinidad and Tobago, prohibit Paria from allowing privately owned or operated vessels to venture within 100 metres of the facility.
However, Paria said, it would support the families of the deceased in line with Port regulations by allowing them to have a prayer memorial for their loved ones. The families were allowed to drop white flowers into the water as well as a picture of Nagassar within 100 metres of the site.