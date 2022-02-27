Family awaits justice for murdered mom

On the second anniversary of Joanna Hood’s murder last Wednesday, close relatives lit candles at her gravesite and held a prayer service at their home.
They prayed for justice.
Hood, 31, was shot in the presence of family members at her Valencia home on February 23, 2020. Masked, armed men entered the house and took her 18-month-old son from her arms before shooting her.
They then ran out of the house.
Her son tried waking his dead mother.
“My dad rest him down and he went to his mom and was shaking her and he was covered in her blood,” Joanna’s sister, Jessice Hood, told the Sunday Express.
She said her nephew, who is now three and a half years old, still expects to see his mommy.
“If my mother and they go to visit him with (Joanna’s) car, he always thinks that his mother is coming. When you do mention his mother’s name or you show him pictures of his mother, he gets sad. Even though he was a baby, he remembers,” Jessice said.
The memories she holds on to, however, are of her sister when they attended primary and secondary school together.
She also said for her birthday on February 7, Joanna used to message her by 8.30 a.m., telling her she loved her.
“That is something I will never get again,” Jessice said.
She remembered her elder sister as a quiet person who was always engaged in prayer and worship. “If she was going through her issues and her little problems, she tried to keep it to herself, but when it was overwhelming and too much, she would message or she would call. She would say, ‘Girl, I going through this, it hard,’ she tired. Sometimes, she felt like giving up and I will talk to her and say, ‘Don’t give up, God is good, continue praying.’”
Some of the relatives believe that a relationship gone sour led to Joanna’s death, and one said she showed the police a message she received on her phone from Joanna about a month before her death, identifying a person who should be sought should she be hurt.
Relatives claim this was not pursued by officers.
Jessice said three days after Joanna was killed, her bank card was used at an ATM (automated teller machine), but said when they spoke with officers about it, they were told they had not yet got the footage. Relatives said they have stopped hearing from the police.
‘They made me hold her child and executed her’
Her father, John Hood, said that about a year ago, officers told the family there was a lead in the case and they would have made contact, but this was not done.
“Every time you call is like you can’t get any information from them. They say they have leads, but they haven’t held anyone as yet,” he said.
Hood, 61, who was present when his daughter was killed, said he is yet to come to terms with her death.
“They made me hold her child and then they executed her.... (Wednesday) is just a refreshing of the whole incident. I got up this morning and just feeling insecure, feeling like there’s no one to take up your case,” Hood said.
He said his daughter, an accountant, was quiet and God-fearing, and was an ambitious person who bought a car less than a week before she died and was also on her way to start building her own home.
“She was in the prime of her life.... I feel so sad knowing her son growing up and wouldn’t be able to see his mother. So sad,” Hood said.
He said although it will not bring back his daughter, all he needs is closure.
Jessice said while murder accused will possibly be getting the opportunity to apply for bail, hangings for the offence should instead resume in this country.
Both she and her father emphasised that there are many young women losing their lives in this country and justice is not being seen.
Insp John of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region II, on Thursday told the Sunday Express the investigation continues into Joanna’s death.
He said he would speak with the officers at the HBI and personally contact the family.