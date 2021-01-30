An Arima family is begging for 22-year-old Andrea Bharatt to be returned safely to her family following her disappearance after she entered a taxi near her workplace on Friday afternoon.
A person who answered her cellphone hours after her disappearance told her father the woman’s ears would be cut and sent to the family if “money” was not paid.
Up to last night, there had been no further contact.
Around 5.50 p.m. on Friday, Bharatt boarded a white Nissan Versa at King Street, Arima, along with a co-worker.
Bharatt, who lives with her father along the Arima Old Road, is a clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court.
The vehicle she entered was said to be a taxi, but police did not get the licence plate number of the car.
There were two other men in the vehicle—the driver and a front-seat passenger.
Bharatt’s co-worker was dropped off at her home in Cleaver Heights, Arima.
Around 6.05 p.m., her father, Randolph Bharatt, attempted to call her.
At 7.30 p.m. when he called her phone again, a man answered and the threat was made.
The police were notified.
Checks were made in the Cleaver Heights area for CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage, and two digital video recorders with footage were given to police by residents of the area.
PC Emmanuel is continuing enquiries.
Threats to cut her
Speaking with reporters yesterday, Bharatt’s father, Randolph, pleaded for his daughter to be brought back home.
“I trust in God and I am just hoping for the best and that she comes home safe. And that they find her.... I would also apologise for the way I reacted when the guy answered her phone; I hope and pray they let her go, they don’t harm her and she reaches home safe,” Randolph said.
He noted the kidnapper had not asked for any ransom, simply “for money”.
“When I called her phone, a guy answered in a rough tone. Now, normally, I’m polite or try to be, but I may have asked him roughly, ‘Sir, what are you doing with my daughter’s phone?’
“He started to tell me how he knows where my daughter works and that he wants money. I was upset and I hung up the phone. I didn’t know if it was a prank or not. So I took a breath and about five seconds later, I called back.
“I apologised to the guy, but as I started, he said, ‘Oh, you feel you is a bad man? You is a killer? I am the killer. And I will send a piece of she ears for you if you don’t give us money.’ After I heard that, I hung up again and went straight to the police station,” he recalled.
He said the incident had surprised him as he was not wealthy, nor had he offended anyone.
“I simply like to go to work and come home. I don’t go outside or lime or anything like that. I have my family and that’s all I need. Nothing outside there interests me. In fact, today (when I came home at 4 a.m.) was the first time in 20 years I’ve spent a night out.
“And my daughter is just the same. She loves the house and being home. And since her mother passed away in 2012, that’s been our routine. She goes to school or work and then back home.
“So when this happened we were in shock. Because I know she knows how to look out for suspicious characters and things like that. I never thought something like this would happen,” Bharrat said.
‘This is not a runaway’
Her aunt Wendy Williams said her niece would never leave home without informing her father. The family is convinced that Bharatt was abducted.
“Her mother died eight years ago and she lives with her father. I am her second mother. She calls me every day and we talk. So when she didn’t call me yesterday, my mother called her phone,” she said.
But what the family heard on the other side confirmed their fears.
“A man answered and my mother asked for Andrea. He said she was not around and hung up the phone. My mother got scared and told me to call. I called the number and the same man answered. I asked for my child and he said she is not around. I demanded to know who he was. He said, ‘This is Jesus,’ and he hung up,” she cried.
Williams also said her niece had no reason to leave her home.
She has a good life and a lot of love around her, she said.
“This is not a case of a runaway girl. This is a serious thing. She has been on rotation since Covid-19, so some days she is at home and some days she has to go to the court. I spoke to my niece on Thursday and she was laughing and talking like normal,” she said.
And to the man who answered Bharatt’s phone, Williams said, “Let my child go. Let my child come home. I am begging you. Don’t hurt her.”