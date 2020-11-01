EIGHTY-NINE-YEAR-OLD Henry Sebastian Grant was happy and excited to finally return home to Trinidad after being in the United States for the past eight months.
His wish was to celebrate his 90th birthday in December at his Curepe home, but tragedy struck on the Caribbean Airlines (CAL) flight on his way to Trinidad.
Grant died on board.
The pilots made an emergency landing in emergency landing, where he is scheduled to undergo an autopsy today.
Grant had worked as a mechanic for the former British West Indian Airways (BWIA), now CAL, for 41 years before retiring.
His family are praying that their father’s body will return to Trinidad where he can rest in peace and his wish of being home fulfilled.
His daughter, Allyson Cole, speaking to the Express by phone from her Boston, USA home, shared what happened.
She said her father came to New York in February and was due to return home in May but was unable to do so as the Covid-19 pandemic broke out and Trinidad and Tobago’s borders were closed in March.
Grant was diagnosed with prostate cancer but it was at an early stage and manageable.
Cole said her father did not have the deadly Covid-19 virus and he shared a home with his family in Boston where no one was ill.
The daughter said on Friday the family came together and spent time with her father, and it was also her brother Keith’s 61st birthday.
She said on Saturday morning her father and Keith took a Jetblue flight out of Boston to New York where they then boarded the CAL flight destined for Trinidad.
Horror in mid-air
Cole said her brother related to her the horror that occurred in mid-air.
“He said that my father left to go to the bathroom on the plane and when he came out of the bathroom he went to a seat that was not his. The air hostess went to him and said he cannot sit there, he had his head down and that’s when she realised he was unresponsive,” she said.
“My brother got up and he said he tried to shake him and get him to his seat but he realised he was in a crisis and that’s when they started working on him and I believe that’s when they decided to divert the flight because they were close to Puerto Rico,” she added.
Cole said a stewardess told her they worked on her father for at least an hour and put him on oxygen but he remained unresponsive.
His death, she said, was shocking.
“My father just wanted to go home, he got as close as he can to home, I would like when they are finished doing what they have to do in Puerto Rico for him to come home and rest in peace at home, that’s where he wanted to be,” she said.
Cole said Grant was the father of six children, and nine in total as he adopted three.
She said Trinidad was his home and although he travelled back and forth, his abode was his homeland.
“He was excited to go home, I was not comfortable with him going home right now but he wanted to go home. He said he wants to go home,” she said.
‘He had a routine’
Cole said her father spent time between New York and Trinidad throughout the years.
She said he would go to New York in February and return home in May, go back in September and return to Trinidad in November.
“When he came in February the plan was to go home in May but because of Covid he never went home in May, he was just here,” she said.
“He is always happy to spend time with us but he said he wanted to go home. He had a routine, when it’s time for him to go home he wants to go home and spend time with the rest of the family home and then come back again,” she said.
“He was looking forward to his birthday, normally we have a celebration every five years, but he knew it wasn’t going to be a celebration as big this time because of the quarantine but he just wanted to be home for his birthday,” she added.
Cole said Grant was not ailing, he was mobile although a bit slower because of his age but had a very alert and sharp mind.
She said he was not tested for Covid prior to departing the United States as there was a short time-frame of about two days from the time he got the exemption and the flight was arranged by CAL.
“I had asked when the airline called me if he needed a Covid test and they said no, they will do all that when he is Trinidad, he just has to be on the flight.
“He has been in the house and nobody has Covid in the house or gotten ill,” she said.
Cole said the the Puerto Rican authorities informed her that they would not be able to perform the autopsy yesterday as it was Sunday but they will perform it today and let her know what was the cause of death.
Grant’s grand daughter Tricia, also speaking to the Express by phone in Trinidad, said she spoke to him two days ago and he was happy to finally be returning home, especially with his birthday around the corner.
“Everyone is distraught and trying to be strong. It was a shock for everyone because he was not sickly. He was strong and walking around,” she said.
She said Grant was a fun-loving person well known by everyone in the community and she hopes his body will soon return to rest in peace in his homeland.