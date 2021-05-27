Family devastated by pandemic

Abigail Pollard

STRUGGLING: Abigail Pollard, 38, holds her head at her Golconda home recently as she relates the suffering her family is experiencing for the basics of life during the Covid pandemic.

There are families in Trinidad and Tobago so impacted by the economic downturn due to the Covid-19 pandemic that they don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

One such story is that of a family of six living in squalor in Golconda, on the outskirts of the city of San Fernando.

For 38-year-old Abigail Pollard, the fear of being unable to feed her children hangs over her days.

She and her husband, Imran Ali, struggle to make ends meet as he has been unable to find employment since last year.

Ali, 39, did odd jobs in the community.

DEX_0462.JPG

TRUE REFLECTION: Abigail Pollard assists her children with online schooling at their home in Golconda, near San Fernando. Pollard told the Express that without mobile devices and an internet connection she has to make daily trips to her children's school to pick up homework and other materials needed for their education. 

The family’s savings have been depleted and they depend on charity to survive, says Pollard.

“It is very difficult for us. My husband would usually go out every day to find something to do.

“He would use that money to buy mainly food for the children. Sometimes we would go without meals so that they would eat.

“Now that he is not getting work because of Covid, it is very difficult. We have to wait until someone drops off food or groceries. And if that does not happen, well we don’t have any food to eat,” she said.

The children, ages 12, 11, nine and six, all attend primary school and are required to attended classes online.

Pollard said her children take turns using her cellphone.

The Express contacted her at daybreak yesterday to allow the children to get to classes on time.

DEX_0522.JPG

Abigail Pollard shows the outside toilet facility where she and five members of her family have to shower at their home in Golconda, near San Fernando. 

“We have one phone with data. That is very difficult. They have to take turns so not everyone can attend classes every day. Sometimes I get the work on WhatsApp and write in out quickly in a book so the older ones can go to class. Then I have to buy data, $112.50 every ten days,” she said.

Pollard said she visited the Ministry of Social Development seeking financial assistance, but that has not yet been finalised.

The Express yesterday contacted the Ministry seeking information on Pollard’s application but was told no one was available to comment on the matter.

‘We just want food’

In the meantime, Pollard said her children are hungry and failing in their education.

The family lives in a one-room shack with an outdoor bathroom.

The property has pipe-borne water but no electricity supply. “We get electricity sometimes from a neighbour but we have to pay,” she said.

And if you thought doing laundry on a rock, with a bucket of water and detergent, was a thing of the past, think again.

Pollard said her husband helps with the laundry.

“He puts the clothes on the stone and scrubs it. He would use a scrubbing brush for the big pieces but he would rub the children’s clothes on the stone and then rinse it out,” she said.

DEX_0442.JPG

NO WATER: Without a proper water supply Abigail Pollard and her brother use barrels of water to do laundry at her home in Golconda, near San Fernando. Looking on are her four of her children. 

The family is appealing to citizens, those who can afford, to assist them in feeding their children.

“We are not asking for money. We just want food for the children. The feeling inside knowing that you don’t have food to feed your children, I can’t describe. I will accept anything,” she said.

Dire situation

Contacted yesterday, Penal/Debe Regional Corporation local government councillor Brian Julien said the family had reached out to him for assistance.

Julien said he had visited the family with hampers and he is also seeking assistance from corporate citizens to renovate the family’s home.

He told the Express the family is in a dire situation and called on citizens to intervene.

“I went there a few months ago and saw the deplorable conditions these children were living in and I gave them a hamper.

“I was also in contact with some retired oil workers who are willing to buy some plywood to assist them,” he said.

Julien also said he was trying to assist the children with devices.

Children of Abigail Pollard

HOME SCHOOL: Children of Abigail Pollard engaged in online schooling at their home in Golconda, near San Fernando. Pollard told the Express that without  mobile devices and an internet connection she has to make daily trips to her children's school to pick up homework and other materials needed for their education. 

The Express also contacted Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal in whose constituency Golconda falls.

He said he will contact the family to assist.

—Anyone willing to assist this family can contact the Express at carolyn.kissoon@­trinidadexpress.com.

