Family ‘distraught’ over autopsy delay

IT has been more than two weeks since the death of mother of seven Sandy Mohammed, and her family continues to wait, in grief and frustration, to know how she died.
The family were led to believe the autopsy would have been conducted on Wednesday at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, but after waiting for hours on the compound they were told to return today.
Mohammed, 37, died on December 21—found floating on the surface of the water at Quinam Beach in Penal.
Without her, the family spent a quiet Christmas and new year holiday, passing time as they awaited their turn to be contacted when the autopsy would be done.
Mohammed’s older sister, Sylvia Rampersad, left her home in Brooklyn, New York, USA, and has been in Trinidad since Christmas Eve to comfort and support her sister’s children, and their mother, Carmen, 78, who is bedridden.
Rampersad told the Express on Wednesday, “I do not know how to feel. We got a call on Tuesday from a police officer who said the body would be at the Forensic Science Centre today (Wednesday) for the autopsy, and we should be there to identify the body.
“We left home since 5 a.m. and were the first to arrive there. But then we waited for hours, with no one telling us anything.
“Eventually, at around midday, I got information through someone I know that because of the number of other bodies, like homicides, her case has gotten pushed back to Friday. We are sad, distraught and angry. All this waiting around has been hard on us.
“We are just in suspense. We need to get the funeral done and put her to rest,” said Rampersad.
Rampersad said she had been trying to cook and care for Mohammed’s five older children, who were with their mother in Chaguanas.
“I am trying to be here for them, but there are no words and deeds to replace her. And even worse, this wait, and suspense is taking a toll on everyone.
“We do not know what they are going to find when the autopsy is done, so that will be another emotional hurdle to cross,” said the sister.
