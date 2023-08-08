A Chaguanas family is living in fear because they believe there could be “revenge” killings after the mother fatally shot an intruder who attempted to enter her home. On July 29, 2023, the woman used her husband’s licensed firearm to shoot an intruder whom she believed was armed and was attempting to gain entry into her home where she and her daughter were alone, police said.
The intruder was Mark Anthony Joseph, 25, who worked as a security officer and lived in Edinburgh 500 in Chaguanas.
The woman, her daughter and her husband have all given statements to the police and video footage was also provided.
Police sources told the Express that the family is traumatised and fearful that there could be “revenge” killings in the aftermath of what occurred.
Police said they were called over the weekend after an alarm was raised about a strange car in the area scoping out the family’s home.
The husband rang the police in a panic and he and his family members were lying on the floor fearful of a hail of bullets coming through their home after they saw a white vehicle slowly driving by and the occupants appeared to be monitoring their home, a police officer said.
“This family life is never going to be the same again. They are not sleeping and are afraid that someone will be coming to seek revenge,” said the officer.
The Express was told by police that a few days before the fatal shooting of the intruder there were reports of home invasion in the community with a bank manager’s home being the latest target.
Investigators said that, according to the woman’s report, she was at her home with her daughter when just after 8 p.m. she noticed a man enter her premises.
He proceeded to open the door to her Honda SUV vehicle and sound the horn.
The woman did not open her door or windows and it is alleged that Joseph went to the front door of the house and “violently” shook it and banged on it trying to get in.
Police said the woman thought the man was armed and felt if he entered the home he would rape and terrorise her and her daughter and even kill them.
She rushed and retrieved her husband’s licensed Glock 43X 9mm pistol and when she saw Joseph attempting to gain entry to her house via a window, she shot him in the head.
The Express was told that the woman saw Joseph lying in a pool of blood via CCTV cameras and she immediately called the police.
A source close to the investigation said the police took about 45 minutes to arrive and declared Joseph dead at the scene.
Police said Joseph was not armed but, according to attorneys, if the woman believed that he was armed or that he was a threat to her life and her daughter’s she has the right to use force to defend herself.
The Express was told that the woman has no experience with a firearm and did not intend to kill Joseph but was seeking to protect herself and her daughter.
Sources said further that the woman believed that Joseph was dropped off by someone in a vehicle and once he gained entry into her home, they would all return and terrorise her and her daughter.
The family have been distraught since the killing and have been unable to sleep and are confined to the home, fearful of going anywhere.
File for DPP
The Express was told that investigators will send the file to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC early this week and he will determine whether any action will be taken against the woman.
Police said the woman’s actions were in self-defence and she thought the intruder to be armed and a threat to her and her daughter and therefore it would be difficult for any charge to be laid against her as she has protection under the common law.
“What should be discussed is not whether this brave woman who is now traumatised is to be charged or not. We need to be talking about what measures will be put into place to protect her and her family. Their lives have been disrupted and this is something that will haunt this family forever. What would be the discussions if this man had entered their house, raped and murdered these women?” said a police officer.
“If I were in her shoes, I would have the same. Anyone in that position would do the same if you think someone is coming to harm you, especially when it comes to protecting your child. Even in the animal kingdom, animals will tear you apart if you try to hurt their offspring,” said the officer.
Law of self-defence
Last week, senior counsel Pamela Elder said it would be “ludicrous” if charges are laid against the who killed an intruder to her home in self-defence.
There has been debate in the national community as to whether this woman can face charges for killing the intruder.
According to both Elder and Prakash Ramadhar- who both practise in the criminal courts- the woman and any other person who uses force to protect themselves in their home are legally protected and can use any object to defend themselves.
Said Elder: “One has to consider why does one intrude into a person’s home and if there is an intruder and you apprehend violence to yourself or a family member then the law allows you to use force to ward off either an imminent attack or an attack do you feel is likely to occur.”
“So the law of self-defence is definitely applicable and it is irrelevant what weapon or instrument you use to ward off an actual threatened or imminent attack,” she added.