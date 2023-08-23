Family forks out thousands to get home

In a desperate attempt to get their elderly relative back home to the United States to replenish his cancer medication, a family of five, who had been stranded in Trinidad since Sunday due to Caribbean Airlines’ flight disruptions, was forced to fork out US$3,700 to book their own flight home.
The family was expected to leave Trinidad at 12.30 a.m. this morning on a United Airlines flight.
What started out as a fun trip to Trinidad turned sour for Trinidad-born US resident Adrian Crichlow and his family, consisting of his 74-year-old father-in-law, Jay Borndell; his mother-in-law, Fredi Borndell; his wife, Allison Borndell; and 22-month-old son, AJ, who are all United States citizens.
Speaking with the Express yesterday at the Radisson Hotel Trinidad, Port of Spain, where they had been staying since Sunday night, at the expense of CAL, Crichlow said the group arrived here on August 15 for his 40th birthday celebrations.
The family’s flight BW520 was scheduled to depart Trinidad for New York on August 19, but when they checked in at Piarco International Airport that day, they were told the flight was delayed until 8 a.m. the following day.
“They put us up in a hotel right next to the airport. We went in the next morning, checked in again and then they confirmed that the flight was officially cancelled until further notice, and that’s when they put us up in the Radisson,” Crichlow said.
He said his father-in-law’s cancer medication ran out on Monday, his toddlers’ diapers also ran out, and the family was out of clean clothing and other supplies.
“What’s really stressing us out right now is that we need to return home immediately so my father-in-law can continue his treatment. Right now, we are about a day of missing it and we don’t know how this could affect him.
“We’ve been reaching out to Caribbean Airlines numerous times for transparency to know if we should just accommodate ourselves to fly out or wait a few hours for a positive response. There has been no positive response,” Crichlow said.
‘Awful experience’
In an e-mail to CAL’s marketing department on Monday afternoon, Crichlow complained about his family’s “awful experience” with the airline.
“My family (US citizens) and I are hostages at a sub-three-star hotel,” he wrote.
“Jay Bondell is a US citizen on critical medication, which ran out this morning, August 21. We desperately need an update and a flight to return home (JFK). During last year’s visit, we flew Jet Blue, which was great, and now we heavily regret choosing Caribbean Airlines and will never think of them after this horrible ordeal,” he lamented.
CAL’s marketing department acknowledged receipt of the letter of complaint and apologised for the “occurrence”.
Crichlow wrote the airline again yesterday morning, saying the situation had now become very severe as his father-in-law desperately needed to return home to top up his medication.
He said they learnt that the next available flight back to New York was possibly next Monday.
Crichlow said with no positive response from CAL, his family took urgent action and booked their own flight home with United Airlines, which set them back by US$3,700.
“I must say, with no discredit to the country of Trinidad, but unfortunately, this airline (CAL) has really dampened the trip and experience for my family,” he said.
“At this point, getting our own flight was our only option because we can’t sit around and wait. My father-in-law was very uneasy about his treatment,” he added.
Crichlow said he has already reached out to CAL for reimbursement.
“But we have heard reviews that they are very delayed on those affairs. We will try our best to get reimbursed because we also made additional expenses while staying here at the Radisson.
“I had to buy additional pampers for my son. My father-in-law cannot eat cheese and most of the food they served here at the Radisson contained cheese, so we had to go outside of the hotel for food,” he said.
Crichlow said he respected CAL’s pilots for clamouring for better wages and treatment, and felt CAL should have addressed the issue before it escalated in the way it did.
“If they do meet the pilots’ demands, I will consider flying with CAL again, but if not, I will not try to be a victim of this circumstance again,” he said.
Crichlow later received an update from CAL informing him of an available flight to New York tomorrow at 3 a.m., via Global Crossing flight G6615.
However, he declined it, given that his family had already made independent reservations.
“You can make our empty reservation available to other victims of the crisis,” Crichlow responded to CAL, via e-mail.
Sick calls
Over the weekend, CAL had to cancel 60 domestic and international flights after it received 93 sick calls from pilots just before they were due to report for duty,
The disruption affected hundreds of CAL passengers trying to get in and out of Trinidad and Tobago, and forced CAL to hire international company Global Crossing Airlines to assist in providing flights.
Early on Monday morning, CAL obtained a High Court injunction against the Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association, which ordered the pilots to return to work.
While CAL said in a statement yesterday that its flights yesterday operated as scheduled and that it continued a number of recovery flights for affected passengers, several international passengers spent another night in Trinidad last night.