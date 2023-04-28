Family keeping faith Justin is alive

If you are a regular passenger on the water taxi, you may have missed a familiar and friendly face over the last few weeks.
Justin Awai, employed with the service for about ten years, has been missing since April 6.
Awai, of Waterhole Drive in Patna Village, Diego Martin, was last known to have met someone to whom he sold his Nissan Almera car two weeks earlier.
He spoke to his twin brother Johnathan that morning and told him he was on the North Coast Road headed to a forested area.
Justin, 31, has not been seen since and his phone signal cannot be traced, his family said.
In an interview with his twin brother and their mother yesterday, the family members said they are keeping the faith that Justin is alive and will return home.
Johnathan said he has been in physical pain since that day as he has a “twin instinct” that they will be together again.
“His disappearance has been very hard and challenging for me. He is my identical twin so I feel anything he feels. I have been in physical pain since that day and I am sick with worry. I cannot eat or sleep. This occasion is not the first time that we have shared pain. Last November, when I got into a car accident he felt pain just like I did even though he was not involved. He even took painkillers back then. So I am experiencing a very hard time with this,” said Johnathan.
The twins were born five minutes apart, and Justin came as a surprise, said his mother, Elizabeth Awai.
Awai said during the pregnancy the doctor told her they heard a single strong heartbeat.
Only in the delivery room in the hospital did Justin announce his presence, she said.
Awai said her son is a likeable, helpful and generous person.
‘Twin instinct’
He has a pleasant and warm smile for everyone he meets.
Passengers and his co-workers on the water taxi know him for his good manners and willingness to assist the elderly on board. She said she is very proud of the man he has become.
Justin told Johnathan he was going into a forested area near Fuller Street. The twin brother sensed that he was in danger, and told him to leave the area immediately. But Justin said he would stay on and would call him when he was leaving. That phone call never came, and the phone went dead that day, said their mother.
As the hours passed by and Justin did not return home his brother’s “twin instinct” seemed to turn into a reality.
The next morning, the family reported him missing to the police.
Justin’s Ford Ranger was later found abandoned and police officers had it wrecked it to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit for forensic processing.
A group of family and friends believe they came under threat when they formed a search party and went into the forested areas to search for him.
“We had called the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and told an officer that we would like to search for him. The person said okay, and a group of officers would accompany us. While people were gathering, we decided to start looking without the officers. About 40 minutes into the search, the group heard three gunshots in the air. We could not do anything further, the friends and family had to run to safety. The police said do not return unless the officers are with us,” said Awai.
The next day police officers and sniffer dogs covered that area in a search but found nothing.
Police said a person of interest was questioned about Justin’s disappearance but not detained.
Awai said she is not giving up hope, and prayer has been keeping her will strong and at peace. In her weak moments, she holds on to his clothing and weeps for her missing son.
Special skills
The mother said she is also comforted that her son is a graduate of Military-Led Academic Training Programme (MILAT) and other skills certification programmes which she believes will help and guide him to survive any dangerous situation.
She said that certification enabled him to attain his job as a seaman, and he was working his way up to be an engineer with the water taxi service.
“He has touched so many lives. Justin did not want to miss a day of work because he enjoyed it so very much. I know he is not perfect, but he was a very helpful and generous person,” she said.
“Even the last time we heard from him, he said he was going to help. He told his brother that he was going to help the guy (to whom he sold the car) take out the kill switch installed in the car. His brother told him to get out of there, but Justin just wanted to help to make sure that the car he sold was in good condition,” said Awai.
A photo of him wearing a safety jacket with an appeal to contact the authorities has been posted and circulated on social media.
Several people have responded that they remember him from the water taxi service and complimented him on his pleasant demeanour and helpfulness.
One person remembered that he said to her, “Aunty, I can’t afford to miss any day of work because the public is depending on me.”
The person added to the post, “Where is the public now when he is depending on them? Where is Justin? Please, if you know call the tip line, police, anybody.”
—Anyone with information on this case can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS, or the police emergency numbers 555, 999 or 911; or send information via the TTPS mobile app. The Hunters Search and Rescue Team can be contacted at
799-1453 or through its
Facebook page.