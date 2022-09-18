Traumatised and hopeless.
This is how a family feels after a gunman sprayed bullets at a wake in Blake Avenue, Damarie Hill, Sangre Grande, three days ago, injuring six people, including two children ages three and six.
The three-year-old who was shot in his leg was discharged from hospital yesterday around lunchtime, but his mother, Diane Vialva, said while the children’s father, Ian Rose, 36, and their six-year-old son, who were also injured, are also recovering, the family is struggling to cope with the trauma. The children’s uncle, who is in his 60s, is still in critical condition at the Sangre Grande General Hospital.
Speaking with the Sunday Express via telephone yesterday, Vialva said she doesn’t know how her family would begin to move forward.
“They discharged him (three-year-old) with antibiotics and other medication. He is supposed to go back on Friday for doctors to check his leg. He is still in a lot of pain and constantly crying.
“I am still shaky, but I am feeling good that the baby got discharged from the hospital, but I don’t know how we will be moving forward because we don’t know what to do now. Nothing has changed since the night of the shooting. My children are not eating, not sleeping, and not talking. They are not the same at all. I don’t know what to do about my children’s mental state. Their father is the breadwinner, so we don’t know how we will get through this mentally and financially,” Vialva said.
Vialva’s eight-year-old daughter, who managed to escape the hail of bullets, received scratches from a fall after she ran for safety. Vialva said she is worried that her daughter will never be the same again.
“She is normally a very bright, talkative child who is always on the go and willing to help, but now all that has changed. She is not herself. She keeps crying and jumping up from her sleep, and she is not eating or talking to anybody. They think everybody is coming to harm them,” Vialva said.
Senseless shooting
Vialva said someone from the Children’s Authority spoke with her while she was in the hospital with her son and promised to return.
“The Children’s Authority came to the hospital and spoke to me and said they would come back. The social welfare people came on Friday and said they would come on Monday because they wanted to see the children. I hope they come because this situation is urgent,” Vialva said.
Vialva described the incident as senseless.
“Who would do that? Who would see children and decide to shoot up the place? This place is messed up. This community is so small. Everybody knows everybody, so for this to happen is senseless. Right now, the community is very sad and concerned about this,” she said.
While Vialva’s six-year-old son attends Guaico Government Primary School, her eight-year-old daughter was never enrolled in primary school.
“I tried many times to get her in school. I tried different schools, but she never got through. Then the pandemic came and I was teaching her from home. I was told to go to the ministry, but I was fed up trying and they kept telling me different things. She used to beg to go to school, but she never got through,” Vialva said.
The children’s father, Ian Rose, said he is worried about how he will provide for his family.
“I am the breadwinner and now I am walking on crutches. I do construction work, and now I don’t know how I will get my family in order. I have three young children. My older son lives with his mother, so this is a burden. The bullet shattered my instep and remained in my foot. I’m in a daze, still confused about what happened. We went to play drums and sing in the wake. It happened so quickly,” Rose said.
Rose said the family will need assistance.
“We will definitely need help. My son was discharged from the hospital and there isn’t much of anything, so we are hoping to get help to get out of this situation,” Rose said.