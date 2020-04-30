A family of four in Indian Walk, Princes Town, has lived by candlelight for more than a year, waiting for the electricity supply they applied for in early 2019.
Denesia and Anton Ragoo, who share a home in Contention Road with their five-year-old and seven-month-old children, told the Express on Tuesday an application was made in April/May 2019 to the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) for a connection.
In October, their request was acknowledged and a letter from the Commission advised on the price of installation.
The family lives along a dirt track, and was told in the letter it would cost about $36,000 to get power to the house. It was unaffordable.
As a result, the family applied to the Ministry of Public Utilities for funding through its electrification programme.
According to Denesia Ragoo, this request was approved in late March 2020, after which she was told it was being forwarded to T&TEC. However, her calls have gone unanswered, and she said the family is struggling to survive without electricity.
“We tried calling T&TEC and not getting a response. I called them every day and I got nothing. We applied for funding to plant the light poles from the Government. Funding was approved in the end of March, and we were told that in the beginning of April they would come and set it up.
“It looks like now because of the pandemic no one will come because everyone is keeping closed, but we really need this because we don’t know what else to do,” she said.
Ragoo said since their application, the family had been surviving with the aid of a faulty generator, which has since stopped working. As a result, she has been struggling to meet the needs of her children.
Her husband, who works as a security officer, uses an iron heated on a stove top to prepare his clothes for work.
“We use a generator, which is also an issue because it gives us problems, and now even if we try to fix it everywhere is closed. It is really hard.
“When my husband has to go to work and I have to iron, I have to use a pot on the stove to fix his clothes for him,” she said.
She added the upcoming rainy season will present challenges to the family with an increase in insects. With only a dirt track that connects the home to the roadways, she fears the increased rainfall will prevent any work from being done.
“Right about now things are really hard because my five-year-old daughter was beginning school, and in the back here I cannot access anything.
“When the rain falls and we are going into the rainy season, heavy equipment cannot come in the back here because we live in a dirt track. I don’t know what to do.
“We have a seven-month-old baby. There are a lot of mosquitoes. My baby is bawling and getting up in the middle of the night crying,” she said.
T&TEC responds
The Express contacted T&TEC’s corporate communications arm on Tuesday to inform them of Ragoo’s situation. On Wednesday, a formal response indicated approval for the project funding was received from the Ministry of Public Utilities by T&TEC at the beginning of the country’s COVID-19 stay-at-home restrictions.
“T&TEC is currently processing the documentation for the beneficiaries with a view to completing the projects in the shortest possible time,” the Commission stated.
Ragoo told the Express a T&TEC official visited yesterday and indicated the commission is attempting to get electricity to the house when COVID-19 restrictions relax in about two weeks.