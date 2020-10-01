A mother’s love knows no bounds.
This is the case of 37-year-old mother of four, Jasso Bharose, who is struggling to give her children one of the greatest gifts of all—an education.
“It is too much for me sometimes. This online learning is very difficult but I am not giving up. I want my children to have a better life. They were born into poverty, they don’t have to die in poverty,” she said.
Bharose lives with her husband and their children, ages 18, 12, ten and six, in a plywood house in Radhayram Trace, off Mulchan Trace in Penal Rock Road.
The house has no electricity and no pipe-borne water.
The family has one cellphone but no Internet connection.
And every morning, Bharose and her children walk one mile to a house for an Internet connection to access their school work.
“I have been doing this since the Covid-19 started and it is challenging, but I want the best for my children,” she said in an interview with the Express on Wednesday.
Bharose begins her day at 4 a.m., preparing meals for her husband and eldest son to take to work.
“They buy and sell scrap iron, but that has become very difficult. They drive around in an old van all day, trying to find things to buy. Sometimes the van is not working and they can’t go,” she said.
Bharose then mentally prepares herself for the day ahead.
She wakes the younger children and walks them to their outdoor bathroom to get ready for “school”.
“The bathroom is outside and when it is raining we have to run. And when it is dark, we have to use a torch light,” she said.
In the meantime, Bharose said she packs breakfast and lunch.
“I make roti most times because you can eat that with any little thing. We have no fridge, so we don’t keep a lot at home,” she said.
Taking turns on cellphone to do school work
The mother, her two sons and daughter walk a mile in the sun and rain to a relative’s house, where they spend the day.
The children take turns using the cellphone, downloading the day’s work and trying to complete it before nightfall, she said.
“It is just one phone so very often I will see storage full and have to delete things. I tried getting the package for the older two, but that is proving to be difficult because I don’t get it all the time,” she said.
Bharose said she sits with her children while they study during the day, praying they are done before dusk.
“And if it gets dark and they not finished... well, we have to walk back home and finish it with the torchlight or the lamp. And then we do it again the next day. If it is raining very heavily, we wouldn’t go because I don’t want them getting sick,” she said.
Bharose said her second son will write the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination next year.
“He is working very hard and I want him to do well. The younger ones are in Standard Three and Standard One,” she said.
She said she requested school-work packages from the primary school for her three children.
“But I get for two children, and Standard Five wants my son to work online. (And) I am still accessing online for the other two children,” she said.
The family constructed the house on State lands six years ago, she said. “I was not sure I would be qualified to get an electricity supply. I didn’t apply before, but I submitted my documents this week and I am hoping T&TEC responds. I would be very thankful,” she said.
The house has no furniture and the family struggles with whatever money Bharose’s husband makes.
“Sometimes the money is just enough to buy some diesel for the van and a chicken, but we try to make out,” she said.
Bharose is appealing for help.
“I am begging and pleading to anyone who is willing to help. I will be very thankful. I am trying very hard with my children. I am not giving up because I cannot access online classes. I am still trying to do something because I don’t want my children to give up.
“Education is the only way out of this lifestyle and I will do everything I can to help them. I love my children very much and I want a better life for them,” she said.