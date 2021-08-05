The family of a 77-year-old man who died from Covid-19 last month may have to wait until sometime at the end of this year to carry out his final rites.
This comes after a High Court judge yesterday adjourned a hybrid judicial review and constitutional claim brought by the man’s daughter, Cindy-Ann Ramsaroop-Persad against the State to November, even though it was previously deemed fit for urgent hearing.
The lawsuit centres around a policy by the State that the families of those who die from the virus are not allowed to cremate their loved ones on open-fire pyres.
Yesterday evening, attorneys representing Ramsaroop-Persad, the daughter of Silochan Ramsaroop, filed an appeal against the direction of Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams who had earlier yesterday adjourned the matter to November 15.
Ramsaroop died at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility on July 25.
At yesterday’s hearing, the judge also gave directions to attorneys for both Ramsaroop-Persad and the State to file their evidence in preparation for the trial.
The Express understands that around 5.30 p.m., Senior Counsel Anand Ramlogan and a team of his junior attorneys filed the appeal electronically.
It is uncertain how long that appeal will take before it comes up for hearing.
In addition to the long case management date set by Justice Quinlan-Williams, Ramsaroop-Persad’s attorneys are also challenging the decision of the judge to not grant interim relief to Ramsaroop-Persad.
They have also taken issue with her refusal to allow their client permission to pursue the proceedings against Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.
At present, the claim is only being pursued against the Office of the Attorney General and the Commissioner of Police.
Family dilemma
Ramsaroop-Persad had initially named Deyalsingh as an intended defendant, but she was not allowed permission by the court to make the minister a party in the proceedings. This was because the AG’s Office was already named as a defendant with regard to the constitutional motion aspect of the lawsuit.
Justice Quinlan-Williams had also refused an application to grant an interim order mandating the Police Commissioner to issue a permit to Ramsaroop-Persad allowing her to have the cremation take place at the Waterloo Cremation Site pending the outcome of the claim.
Those refusals came when the matter first came up hearing before the judge on Tuesday during which she deemed it fit for urgent hearing.
If the appeal is unsuccessful, Ramsaroop’s family will have to decide whether to delay his funeral and have his body stored at a funeral home for several months until Justice Quinlan-Williams gives her final decision, or have the body cremated at an indoor crematorium.
Even though the policy states those who die from Covid-19 cannot be cremated on an open-air pyre, the families of those who did not die from the virus are still allowed to do so.
In her claim, Ramsaroop-Persad said her father was a practising Hindu and his final wish was to be cremated at the Waterloo Cremation Site. She made a promise to him that she will honour his wish.
But while she was granted a permit by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) following his death, that permit was eventually rescinded based on the Government policy.
Ramsaroop-Persad claimed the policy was infringing on the rights of those who wished to openly practise their religion as guaranteed in the Constitution.
The claim went on to add that in the Hindu religion, it was believed a person’s soul cannot leave the body unless it is cremated outdoors.
As part of the claim, the attorneys have obtained the expert opinion of Trinidadian epidemiologist Dr Farley Cleghorn who is based in Washington, DC.
Cleghorn is also a member of a Covid-19 advocacy group providing technical assistance to Trinidad and Tobago.
In his affidavit, Cleghorn said in his opinion there was little chance of the virus being transmitted from a corpse and there was no greater risk of a person becoming infected with the disease at an open-pyre cremation as opposed to an indoor cremation.
“The viruses in the body rapidly die off after death as they cannot be sustained. This is unlike some other important viral diseases such as Ebola, where handling of bodies can pose substantial risk, and protocols for burial are very different and require specialised and trained teams,” Cleghorn stated.
Appearing along with Ramlogan are attorneys Jayanti Lutchmedial, Renuka Rambhajan, Natasha Bisram and Cheyenne Lugo.
Senior Counsel Fyard Hosein and Rishi Dass are appearing on behalf of the State.