In 1953, a family settled in the small village in Rousillac in south Trinidad, building their lives on a five-acre plot along Silver Stream Road.
Today, their childhood home is being threatened by the construction of a transmission tower by the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) on their land.
Sixty-eight years ago father of four, Pargass Singh, purchased the five-acre plot where he and wife, Soobagia Pargass, built a home for their four children. There he would till the land and reap countless crops which he sold in a nearby market while between shifts working with Texaco.
His children—Sumintra, Elsie, Brian and Vidya—grew up working on the land, helping their parents plant and reap produce which they sold to pay the monthly mortgage. And when Pargass passed away in 1990, he left behind for his children a place to call home.
But decades later, the plot on which their childhood house still stands is now in danger of encroachment by T&TEC, with one high voltage transmission tower having already been constructed on the land and plans to construct a second now being released to the family.
“We were born and grew up on that property. Our parents bought that property in 1953, that’s what the deed of title says. We all grew up and went to school and college from there. We worked the land with our parents, we did everything from there.
We planted in the garden, reaped and sold in the market. Our parents sometimes worked 19 hours a day, working the land and earning money to pay for it,” said 58-year-old Sumintra Pargass who, along with sister Elsie Seetaram and brother Brian Pargass, spoke with the Express in a telephone interview on Tuesday.
“Our grandmother walked three miles a day one way to sell items so she could pay for the land. She worked for hours to sell oranges in a box on her head to help my dad pay the mortgage. My dad had a full-time job at Texaco and when he came home every day he could work on the land and look after the animals so he could pay for it. Now the commission is just coming in to take it,” she added.
According to the family, two of the five acres are being compulsorily acquired by the Commission as part of a larger scheme to build a Union/Gandhi 220kV transmission installation.
In addition to this acquisition, one acre has already been claimed by the National Gas Company (NGC), leaving the family with only two acres.
However, despite years of pleas for compensation, they say no response has been received.
In 2009, they said, the first tower was erected on the property by T&TEC. For 12 years, the family said attempts were made to negotiate a price for the land occupied by the Commission to no avail. As plans to erect a second tower have unfolded, they said, work has already commenced without their consent.
A single offer of compensation, they added, has recently been sent by the Commission at a price of $2 per square foot. However, a valuation of the property, they said, has determined the value per square footage to be at least $70.
As requests for negotiations continue, they said, the Commission often cites the Land Acquisition Act Chapter 58:01 to justify the acquisition.
Seetaram said: “They came 11 and half years ago and put up a tower on our property and they never paid us. Now they are going to erect another tower, coming closer and closer to our house. Their only offer has been $2 a square foot. Now that they want the second tower, they are going ahead and we still don’t have any money.
We have put in a claim for the land and the interest for the past 12 years. It has been a one-way dialogue. I have been talking to (T&TEC personnel) for the last six or seven years, they have always told me they don’t have any approvals to pay anyone. We submitted a revised claim yesterday and they didn’t even acknowledge our claim.
“It’s very frustrating not having any control over what T&TEC can do. You think we live in a democracy. If we did, they would not be doing what they’re doing. They keep throwing the Land Acquisition Act in our faces, to say there is nothing we can do. It makes us very sad, frustrated and angry,” she added.
As a result, the family says they feel as though they have no choice but to watch as their home is given over to the State.
Both Elsie and Sumintra, who migrated to Canada more than 30 years ago, say their hopes of returning home have been dashed by the development.
Brian Pargass, who currently shares the remaining property with his sister Vidya Pargass, said the family has nowhere else to go.
Suffering from various ailments, he said, remaining on the land in such close proximity to these towers has raised many concerns.
“I left over 50 years ago and I am retired now. We always had this dream to go back and retire on our parents’ property that they left for us.
My intention was to build a house and be close to my family. I moved to study and find work, I went to school and got my degree, I worked for the Canadian government for many years and now I am retired. They are just being mean and stealing from people,” said Seetaram.
And Pargass said: “I lost vision in one of my eyes and the other eye has three corneal transplants already. My vision is pretty poor. I am concerned, I live alone on that property, I don’t have a wife and family and I am concerned about the proximity to those towers. They transmit some levels of radiation and I don’t know what that would mean for me. We have nowhere else for us to go.”
T&TEC responds
The Express contacted T&TEC for a response. The Commission indicated that it could not discuss individual cases. However, a statement sent details on the construction of the Union/Gandhi 220kV circuit, which will pass through the Fyzabad and Rousillac areas.
The line, it said, “will serve as a secondary back-up to take electricity from the country’s largest electricity generating company, Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU), in La Brea, to T&TEC’s transmission sub-station in Gandhi Village, from where it will be distributed across Trinidad.”
The Commission stated that the construction of a new circuit is essential as 50 per cent of Trinidad’s electricity was sourced from the TGU plant and 60 per cent at night.
This new circuit, it said, would provide additional security in the event of an emergency and reduce nationwide outages.
“In the event of an emergency — damage or failure on the existing lines, the new circuit will continue to supply electricity to the country, avoiding widespread outages.
The circuit will reduce the likelihood of nationwide outages. On completion, the Commission will be able to transfer power to the new circuit to conduct outstanding maintenance work on the existing circuit which is over ten years old and, in its current configuration, cannot be taken out of service for any significant period of time to allow preventative maintenance,” said T&TEC.
This construction, it said, was being done in accordance with section 27 of the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission Act, Chapter 54:70, which allows T&TEC to “…cause standards, together with fittings and fixings to be erected and electric lines to be laid and carried through, across, over or under any street…through, over or under any enclosed or other land whatsoever…”.
As a result, it said the Commission has begun negotiations with land-owners whose properties may hinder the installation of these lines.
However, if attempts at negotiations fail, it said, the Commission will undertake compulsory acquisitions.
“The Commission will be left with no option but to compulsorily acquire the affected lands in the best interest of the public. Letters of offer have been issued to some and the others are in progress. These offers were based on independent valuations.
Despite claims to the contrary, the Commission has made itself available for negotiation with the owners and is awaiting their response.
T&TEC remains open to negotiating with the affected landowners for reasonable compensation but remains committed to completing in a timely fashion the installation of the Union/Gandhi 220kV circuit which is vital to meeting the transmission requirements of its power network in the nation’s best interests” it said.
However, to the Pargass family, this reasoning is not adequate as compulsory acquisitions without compensation would force the family into a difficult place.
“What they are doing is just wrong. It is bullying and we are not the only family being affected by it.
They are doing this to other people. We know there is nothing we can do. In the end, they will do as they please. I often wonder what my father would say if he was here to see it,” said Sumintra.
