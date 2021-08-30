A 37-year-old man from Caroni Savannah Road appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate yesterday charged with the murder of a pregnant woman reported missing two years ago.
Valentine Radix, alias Aneal Young, appeared virtually before Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor charged with the murder of Shanice Cooper, following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions George Busby on Sunday.
Police said Cooper, 31, who was seven months pregnant, was last seen by relatives on August 28, 2019, after she left her home in Belmont to go to work.
Shortly after, she was reported missing.
Police said extensive investigations were carried out by the Belmont Police Station and Anti-Kidnapping Unit and the Homicide Bureau.
Radix’s matter was transferred to the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court and he is expected to re-appear on September 27.
The disappearance of Cooper was highlighted in March in the “Someone Knows Something” weekly series published by the Express, and yesterday, as police charged the suspect with her murder, a family member expressed gratitude for the publication.
Cooper’s aunt, Pauline Cooper, said she was grateful to this newspaper and all other media that drew attention to the case and eventually led to a suspect being charged with murder.
In a phone interview yesterday, Pauline Cooper said, “I would like to thank Express for highlighting Shanice’s story and being a part in finding the solution.
“I believe it contributed to the new developments in some type of way. We are grateful for the assistance.
“I believe that every article that was published would have weighed heavily on the conscience of the person who committed the act, and on persons who would have been privy to that information.
“A conscience is a powerful thing. I believe that all articles would have contributed to this new development. The last interview with the TTT’s Morning Brew also changed the dynamics in the investigation.”
Family elated
Cooper was seven months pregnant when she left her home in Belmont on August 28, 2019.
Last week, the man charged surrendered to officers of the Homicide Bureau at the Tunapuna Police Station, in the company of his attorney, Fareed Ali.
Pauline, who has been the spokesperson for the Cooper family since her niece’s disappearance, said the family was informed of the news that the murder charge was to be laid against the suspect.
“We are elated. The family and I have been praying on our knees relentlessly. I have been on this situation from get-go and chose to remain until justice is served. This is the beginning of the victory for us,” she said.
She said the victim’s mother, Annette Philbert, was also relieved that someone will be held accountable for her daughter’s loss.
“I spoke to her this morning, and she is nervous, and devastated, but also a sense of relief because the person who allegedly committed such a heinous act is taken out from society. That, in itself, is a victory.
“All praises to God this morning. While the person being charged cannot yet bring her full closure because we have not heard about a body, there is the fact that someone is being held accountable for the monstrosity that was committed against her daughter,” said Pauline .
Share your story
Pauline encouraged other families to share their stories and information on their missing relatives to hopefully bring closure and justice.
“You might think that there is nothing you can do, but I believe that constant publishing of the story, whether on mainstream or social media, is very instrumental in attaining information and sensitising the public to the suffering of the family.
“It weighs heavily on the conscience of those who would have been privy to the acts that are committed against the victims. If there is awareness, then people tend to be in tune with others’ suffering,” said the aunt.
“Over the last two years, I have been posting and reposting on social media and that would have brought results. There are those who give up and lose hope in the TTPS and the citizenry, but when you lose that hope and you keep the story alive then people will know about it.
“I encourage others to not let their families’ cases to go cold. I know those who are tired of the system and might even feel like they are a bother to others. I felt that way also but that did not deter me from constantly sharing her story. I know it made a big difference in Shanice’s case,” she said.