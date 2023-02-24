THE disappearance of Xtra Foods supervisor Coreen Singh five years ago has left her family torn apart and tortured over how to cope without her.
To her sister, Sharon Reyes, Coreen was the “gem of the family crown and an art masterpiece sent from God”, who captured the hearts and minds of all who came in contact with her.
Losing Coreen five years ago destroyed her family, said Reyes, in an interview with the Express last week Thursday.
“The saying is that time heals all wounds. Not for me. Instead, the wounds get larger over time, more hurtful and sorrowful,” she said.
Reyes watched her mother and father live their twilight years in emotional turmoil over the disappearance of their beloved Coreen, waiting in hope and watching their front door for her return, but that day never materialised.
Instead, their parents grieved and died for Coreen, each spent their last days living in an emotional hell.
On February 3, 2018, Coreen left her home driving her Nissan Tiida after telling her family that she was headed to Trincity Mall.
Later, they learned that she instead went to meet someone she knew regarding her divorce proceedings.
How did Coreen disappear
Coreen had separated for almost eight months from her husband, the love of her life, which was how Reyes described him.
Reyes said her baby sister married a man who was a Muslim, and she “gave up everything” to be the wife that he wanted her to be, but their youth and unrealistic expectations led to their separation.
Two days after she went missing at around 2 a.m., Coreen’s burnt-out vehicle was discovered on Trantrill Road, St Augustine, by Reyes, another sister and a nephew when they followed up on a lead that a vehicle was seen on fire at that location.
When they pieced together the scorched licence plate, it matched Coreen’s vehicle. Further proof was obtained when the chassis number on the paperwork matched the one on the burnt-out shell.
“First, we lost Coreen. Then nine months later we lost mummy. A year after mummy, we lost daddy. In the interim, my son had a nervous breakdown. Somehow, I was able to hold it together and I have God to thank for that. But the family fell apart due to her loss, then our parents one after the next.
“Each family member hurts in different ways. We do not know how to manage the hurt, how to cope, or how to heal, move on. We are just living with this hurt I guess. We never took counselling which may have helped our family. Maybe that might have helped, but I do not know”, said Reyes.
“There are many questions, but no answers. Up to this day, there is still no closure. She went missing when she was 25. This year, she would have been 30 years old.
“This would have been the boom time in her life. She was such an exciting person. She liked to enjoy life. She was the life of the family,” said the older sister.
The petite Coreen was just 1.5 metres (five feet) tall, of medium built with a brown complexion and long, black hair.
A family torn apart by grief
Coreen and Reyes’ mother, Monica Reyes, drew her last breath in November, 2018, after enduring nine months of heartbreak.
Monica had suffered two strokes, was confined to a wheelchair after one of her legs was amputated, and her organs gradually shut down.
She never stopped asking for Coreen until her death on November 16, 2018—just a month shy of her 70th birthday and six days before her missing daughter’s 25th birthday.
And mourning the loss of his wife and the unexpected and sudden disappearance of his last child, a bereaved Lall Singh, 77, seemed to give up on life.
He passed away on January 3, 2021, at the family’s home at Kelly Street, Peytonville.
During those last years, the quality of his life declined as he sometimes drowned his hurt with alcohol and tears. Wherever he went, he would tell any and everyone what happened to his family and how his life fell apart.
Exactly a month after his passing, the family marked three years since Coreen’s disappearance.
Reyes said that the consecutive loss of her family members has left a hole in her heart, and she had placed her trust in her spirituality to help her heal.
“This kind of loss does not come with a manual on how to deal with it. The unexpected blow of losing Coreen just brought everyone to their knees. To think one day this person is here, and the next, the person just disappeared or is no more, is not something that I can figure out yet. There is always a question mark in my mind. Some days are good, and some days, I am zoned out. I take it one day at a time,” she said.
Reyes shared that the stress even impacted her at her job at a public hospital.
She recalled that her supervisor wanted to assign her duties at the hospital’s mortuary, but she declined and was asked to explain her decision.
“I broke down in tears before my boss as I tried to explain that I had to identify the bodies of my mother and father, then had to deal with the disappearance and search for Coreen, finding her burnt-out car. I explained that I am mentally unable to deal with any more bodies. I would not survive mentally. After I explained my situation, he understood,” she said.
Sweet memories
of Coreen
Reyes said that she has recently left the community where her family home and siblings’ homes are built in Carapo and moved to Arouca.
She has tried a change of scenery and new surroundings that will help boost her mental health and that of her family.
“I needed fresh air, I needed my son to be well and I needed to find myself. The move has done all of those things. My son is well again. My house is still there in Carapo but I choose not to return because things never are the same again. Actually, since the day Coreen left, life went downhill. So this move is a chance for me to find life again. There were too many memories in my family home. Whether it was Coreen, mom or dad”, she said.
One of her sweetest memories that remains with her is the day Coreen was born.
Reyes remembered the tender moments she shared with her youngest sister, whom she described as “a miracle baby”, born to a mother who was 48 years old, joining a family of much older siblings.
Just over two pounds at birth, Reyes affectionately called her a “tadpole”, as she fit into the palm of a hand and fought to live the first five months of her life at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.
“The loss of Coreen was our family’s greatest loss. At least with mummy and daddy, we know what happened to them. We got to say goodbye, we had a funeral. We know that they have gone to rest. But where is Coreen? We do not know, and I do not know if we ever will,” she said.
• Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Coreen Singh can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-8477, police emergency numbers 555, 999, or 911, Mayaro police at 630-1230-4 or send the information to the TTPS App.