A bag of peppers, and a pair of blue tights.
These are the only items of Theresa Lynch which were discovered since the 41-year-old woman fell into a flooded ravine near McDavid Trace, Arouca, on Wednesday morning.
The bag of peppers was found about 200 feet (61 metres) along the watercourse from where Lynch was last seen, while the pants were found an estimated 800 feet (244 metres) away.
The article of clothing had sustained several rips and tears.
The search for Lynch resumed around 9 a.m. yesterday, and included officials from the Arouca Police Station, Northern Division Task Force, Fire Service, as well as members of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), and Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT).
Speaking with the Express at the Arima Old Bridge, along the Arima Old Road, HSRT captain Vallence Rambharat said he could say with “absolute certainty” Lynch was not in the Surrey River.
“We started at the Surrey Village River this morning where Theresa fell into the water, and we covered about four kilometres of the riverbank. What we found was a crocus bag which had some of the peppers she was holding at the time she fell in, as well as some of the peppers themselves scattered along the river banks.
“But we walked the entire stretch to this bridge, searching every nook and cranny, and there was nothing there. So what I can say, on behalf of my team, is that with absolute certainty she is not in the part of the river that we searched,” Rambharat explained.
The searches continued until dusk yesterday into the rivers which led to Millennium Park, Trincity. However, up to last night, Lynch could not be located.
Despite this, the HSRT and CERT officials said they remained hopeful.
Rambharat’s team yesterday included 26 people.
A sweet sister
Lynch’s sister, Judy Ramgoolam, told the Express at the Arima Bridge that the family had taken Lynch’s disappearance hard, and they were calling on people who lived along the river course to keep an eye out for her.
Lynch was said to be a farmer, and would often go to the garden with her husband, as well as other relatives.
“She was a very loving person, and she loved her daughter. She was a very sweet person. We are still here holding out hope. Right now, her daughter and husband, they are not coping well. Our parents not coping well at all either. Their blood pressure is very high with all of this.
“And they would normally go up there ’cause they have a garden there. And from what the people who were with her said, they didn’t experience much rain while they were there. The ravine they crossed is usually dry, and it had some rain, but it wasn’t as heavy there as it was on the hills.
“So when they decided to go back because of the weather, it was too late. They didn’t know the river was coming down the way it was, ’cause where they were, the rain wasn’t as bad. So right now, we are just holding out hope that she would be found,” Ramgoolam said.
Meanwhile, Lopinot/Bon Air West Member of Parliament Marvin Gonzales prayed with Lynch’s family at their Lopinot home on Wednesday night.
Also at the house were Florrissante/Lopinot Councillor Dwayne Mora and Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian.