Family sues surgeon for medical negligence

The family of a man who died while undergoing surgery has sued the surgeon, citing medical negligence.
In their civil suit, the family is alleging the surgeon never discussed alternatives to the surgery or risks associated.
The Sunday Express understands the matter is expected to commence later this year before Justice Jacqueline Wilson.
According to court documents filed at the Port of Spain High Court on November 24, 2020, Majorie Bidaisee (legal personal representative (administratrix) of the estate of the late Baldeo Bidaisee sued cardiology and electro-physiology surgeon Dr Lana Boodhoo.
Boodhoo is a surgeon attached to St Augustine Private Medical Hospital and was the deceased’s attending physician.
Bidaisee is claiming negligence in the death of her husband, Baldeo Bidaisee, who was a patient of Boodhoo when he died on the evening of March 8, 2017.
Additionally, Bidaisee is claiming her husband had no pre-existing medical conditions.
However, following her husband’s consultation with Boodhoo—who provided specialist medical advice and services—the deceased faced “great distress and inconvenience of going through a medical procedure without being fully and/or properly advised as to the associated and material risks of the said procedure; catheter ablation”.
The claim
The claim before the court is that Boodhoo “knowingly and/or was reckless in improperly recommending the catheter ablation procedure to the deceased in light of the deceased’s medical history which has no recurrent or frequent/persistent episodes of symptomatic arrhythmia (SVT)”.
As a result of the death of her husband, Bidaisee, in her filed Statement of Case, stated because of the negligence, her husband, “a retired revenue officer of the Board of Inland Revenue, a husband and father died at the age of 75 years with no pre-existing medical condition or ailments save and except the one incident of an arrhythmia episode (SVT) which was treated using pharmacological treatment, using beta blockers”.
Bidaisee is alleging Boodhoo failed at the outset “of appropriately assessing and diagnosing the deceased having regard his particular medical history which showed no frequency or history of recurrent SVT episode”.
Relatives relied on the representations of the surgeon (Boodhoo) who, “held herself out to be a qualified, experienced and specialist in the field of cardiology and electro-physiology”, according to the claim.
Attorney Jagdeo Singh is leading Leon Kalicharan, Karina Singh and Savitri Samaroo in representing claimant Bidaisee; while appearing for Boodhoo (defendant) are attorneys Gregory Pantin and Deborah Bharath-Thompson.
The case
On or about February 20, 2017, at 9.27 a.m., Baldeo Bidaisee, visited the Sangre Grande Hospital, complaining of chest discomfort, in particular, congestion on the left side of his chest.
The hospital’s physician and staff completed the “patient’s form”, which contained notes of the physician and the instructions concerning the deceased.
An electrocardiogram (ECG) and haematology tests were done on Bidaisee, which revealed he was suffering from arrhythmia; an irregular heartbeat and/or supra-ventricular tachycardia. This was the first and only episode of supra-ventricular tachycardia/irregular heartbeat which he had suffered in his lifetime, according to the wife’s statement of claim.
Subsequent to his treatment at the hospital, he was referred by the hospital’s Casualty Department to Dr Lana Boodhoo, for her expert opinion on the deceased’s medical condition.
On or around February 3, 2017, Bidaisee, together with his daughters, Sacha Bidaisee and Allison Bidaisee, visited Boodhoo’s office at St Augustine Private Hospital, for consultation on the treatment of arrhythmia, namely, the irregular heartbeat and/or supra-ventricular tachycardia, as referred to by the hospital.
Boodhoo was provided with all the medical reports and/or results produced at the hospital and advised that Bidaisee undertake a surgical procedure known as catheter ablation, which is a minimally invasive procedure used to treat supra-ventricular tachycardia/irregular heartbeat.
Risks not discussed
Additionally, Majorie’s statement noted that Boodhoo advised that this procedure would stop the abnormal electrical pathways in the heart tissue by destroying the pathway or area of extra cells, causing the palpitations.
Majorie stated at no time prior to undergoing the procedure was her husband informed that the catheter ablation procedure “isn’t usually the first treatment option to be recommended” and Boodhoo did not advise her husband or family that the recommended procedure is an option to a patient who previously used medication known as drug therapy to treat an arrhythmia without success and, further, that only certain types of arrhythmias respond well to ablation.
“The defendant also advised and/or represented to the deceased that she was suitably qualified and possessed the skill, knowledge and experience to perform the surgical procedure which would be performed whilst the deceased was sedated along with local anaesthetic,” the claim states.
Majorie, in her statement, noted that following the death of her husband, she and their six children remain without closure as a result of Boodhoo not providing an explanation for the cause of death.
“The claimant together with her children, Sacha and Allison were present at the Laboratory during the procedure... they awaited the completion of this procedure which unexpectedly led to the death of the deceased.
“Thereafter the untimely death of the deceased, the defendant failed to explain to the claimant and the children of the deceased the circumstances surrounding his death leaving the deceased’s family in emotional turmoil. The deceased died in the absence of his family and has now left the claimant and her family without its patriarch.”
Adding that she suffers tremendous strain on her life emotionally, having lost her husband, Marjorie said at the material time her husband was a healthy, active and vibrant man, who customarily drove her to run errands on a daily basis.
“The claimant and the deceased spent each day of their lives together, more so upon their retirement, they often cooked meals for their children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with their family regularly and specifically, during family celebrations and holidays,” the claim states.
Majorie said the untimely death of her husband was a significant loss in the family, resulting in trauma for over three years.
Based on this trauma, the family decided to commence legal proceedings.