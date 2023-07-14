‘Family targeted over greed, jealousy’

Reynold Victor

Fire Attack: Several youths set fire to the home of the mother of Reynold Victor on Wednesday. Victor was murdered in San Juan on Tuesday.

“Greed and jealousy”.

These were the reasons relatives of Reynold Victor—who was killed on Tuesday near the Croisee in San Juan—gave as to why Victor was shot dead and his mother’s Morvant house firebombed on Wednesday.

Speaking with the Express yesterday, relatives said they had been made aware of the Express report in which police said Victor’s killing and the subsequent attack of his mother’s home in Second Caledonia, Morvant, were because of a gang war for CEPEP contracts.

Reynold Victor

Killed on Tuesday: Reynold Victor

They claimed this was not so.

But when they were asked why the family was being targeted, one relative said: “It was out of greed and jealousy.

“It’s simple right now. We have things, we have a lifestyle and they not getting any, so they have targeted us as a result. It was out of greed and jealousy. Everyone is saying it’s because of this and that, and giving their opinions, but it’s all just lies, as far as we are concerned.”

Victor’s relatives asked not to be named because they said they were living in fear that other members of their family may be targeted.

The family also called on the police to work quickly to bring the killers to justice and to find the people who torched the home on Wednesday morning.

However, senior police officials informed the Express that from their information, the uptick in violence in the area was due to gang leaders waging war over CEPEP contracts.

Victor was fatally shot in San Juan in an incident which also left one woman in critical condition and two men injured when gunmen opened fire on Victor at Second Street.

Victor was the brother of one of the gang leaders involved in the war for contracts.

Police confirmed the ongoing conflict between the two gang leaders currently in jail on murder charges.

Jelissa Payne, 35, was injured while three other people—Petra Manette, Joel Warner, 40, and Earl Branch, 59—were also injured when gunmen shot Victor on Tuesday morning.

The following day, Victor’s home at Vegas, Second Caledonia Extension, Morvant, was firebombed. His 65-year-old mother was at home at the time.

She was not injured.

She told police she saw a group of ten men running towards her property—a large peach-coloured concrete structure.

CCTV footage showed at least ten men running towards the house.

One man is seen carrying a plastic beer crate filled with Molotov cocktails, while another is seen standing guard with an assault rifle.

The others grab Molotov cocktails from out of the crate, light them and throw them against the house, setting part of it on fire.

Police said the men tried breaking into the house, but were unable to. The men are then seen running south along Second Caledonia Extension Road.

Police said Victor’s mother and four other relatives were able to escape from the house, and were staying at an unknown location.

A white Toyota Aqua car, which was parked on the southern side of the road, appeared to be bullet-riddled.

The vehicle was wrecked and taken to the Morvant Police Station.

Sgt Mitchell is continuing enquiries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Curt Simon, speaking with the Express on Wednesday, confirmed only that it was an ongoing gang war from behind prison walls.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fees not mandatory at Govt schools

Fees not mandatory at Govt schools

Is Trinidad and Tobago’s much-touted free secondary school education really free?

For many years now, some parents and guardians have questioned what they termed the high cost of registering their children at secondary schools.

PEP leader humbled by turnout

PEP leader humbled by turnout

THE Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) and Re-United Farmers Alliance (RFA) held their official launch of the local government election campaign and presentation of 61 candidates on Wednesday night, at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya.

PEP political leader Phillip Alexander told the Express after the launch that he was humbled and glad to see so many people coming out to show their support.

‘Family targeted over greed, jealousy’

‘Family targeted over greed, jealousy’

“Greed and jealousy”.

These were the reasons relatives of Reynold Victor—who was killed on Tuesday near the Croisee in San Juan—gave as to why Victor was shot dead and his mother’s Morvant house firebombed on Wednesday.

Speaking with the Express yesterday, relatives said they had been made aware of the Express report in which police said Victor’s killing and the subsequent attack of his mother’s home in Second Caledonia, Morvant, were because of a gang war for CEPEP contracts.

NO CONTRACTS FROM CABINET

NO CONTRACTS FROM CABINET

Government does not issue CEPEP contracts to gangs but if any State enterprise does so, they will be held accountable, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has said.

In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday the Minister confirmed that he met with law enforcement officials yesterday and they gave the assurance that they would get control of ongoing gang warfare which has resulted in two murders and the firebombing of a Morvant house in the past few days.

Accused cops are men of integrity

Accused cops are men of integrity

EVEN though they have been in prison for the past 12 years, the six police officers who are currently on trial for the murder of three friends in Barrackpore in 2011 are still, from time to time, called to court to testify on behalf of the State, said senior counsel Israel Khan yesterday.

Recommended for you