Family to ‘seek justice’ from PCA

The family of Cedros fisherman Kern “Cava” Richards intends to go to the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) with an official complaint after his funeral later this week.
Richards, 38, was shot and killed in a police-related incident at his home at Icacos Village last Friday.
Police said officers had executed a search warrant at Richards’s home when he walked to a stock room and returned with a firearm.
The officers claimed Richards shot at them as he attempted to escape.
The officers responded, hitting him multiple times about the body.
However, Richards’s relatives have dismissed reports that he was in possession of a gun.
His mother, Michelle Richards, said her son was murdered by officers who came to rob him.
The mother claimed the officers found a safe containing gold and cash during the search.
Richards’s sister, Kelonna Richards, said her family wanted justice and called on Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith to intervene.
“We have been begging Gary Griffith since this happened but no one has contacted us. We are going to the PCA to file a report as soon as the funeral is over. We want justice for my brother,” she said.
An autopsy was performed yesterday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James which confirmed Richards was shot multiple times.
Relatives said Richards was asleep with his 25-year-old girlfriend when police arrived around 4.55 a.m.
His ex-wife, Kimberley Soomai, who lives across the street, said Richards opened the door for the officers to execute the search warrant.
“His girlfriend told me that the officers searched the house and they found a safe with the cash and jewelry. Kern walked outside and was smoking a cigarette and the officers took him to the back of the house and one signalled the female officer to take the girlfriend inside. Then there was gunshots. I heard the gunshots and ran over there and saw the officers picking him up from the ground,” she said.
Richards was pronounced dead at the Point Fortin Hospital.