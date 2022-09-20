Tearing herself away from the magnificent farewell for Queen Elizabeth II, St Ann’s resident Rosemarie Jardine attempted to sign the condolence book at the British High Commission, St Clair, yesterday.
She was however disappointed as members of the public weren’t allowed to sign the book yesterday. She intends to return today.
Further afield, in London, England, Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral was unfurling like a beautiful banner, after ten official days of national mourning.
Newly minted King Charles III and his three younger siblings, Anne, Andrew and Edward, followed the gun carriage pulled by 142 Royal Navy sailors that bore her coffin to Westminster Abbey. Charles’s sons, Princes William and Harry, walked behind solemnly.
Asked to share her sentiments, Jardine said: “I got up since 4 a.m. to look at the funeral. It’s sad. The queen was so regal. She was a great lady.” Jardine, who also studied in England, added: “I admired the precision, dedication and discipline of the procession. We would do well to be more disciplined.”
Having returned home, Jardine said: “ The funeral was so moving. I came home and I watched all of it. I am a big animal lover. I saw the Queen’s corgis and her little horse. I looked at the precision and correctness. It was unbelievably done and so respectful. It was phenomenal. Her Majesty would have approved.”
Several locals who got an opportunity to sign the condolence book last week at the British High Commission in St Clair said they were impressed with the immaculately neat surroundings. The grand hall was decorated with life-sized portraits of Her Majesty as a beautiful young woman, and a mature, sophisticated sovereign.
Mission accomplished
At Universal bar, St James, yesterday, a sprinkling of patrons took in the “event of a generation” on three massive television screens around 7 a.m. One television was positioned at the bar’s entrance, and the two other televisions were hung a short distance from the roulette tables. Pausing from viewing a segment of the funeral procession leading to Wellington Arch, also known as Constitution Arch, Cocorite resident Ronald Sammy said: “I don’t think I will ever see something like this again in my lifetime. Queen Elizabeth II was a good person. She worked hard for peace in the world. She left a good legacy. It will be sad that we won’t ever see her again.” A woman at the bar, who wished to remain unnamed, said: “I went to church. After I just popped by. I am happy to see it. It’s the Queen’s last ride.”
Hailing from Guiria, Venezuela, cashier Josmari Montano said: “We opened at 7 a.m. We had about three to four patrons. The people were excited to see the Queen’s funeral. Some of them are coming in and buying a drink and watching it for a while. I don’t have much feelings. But she was a good woman. A nice reign. May she rest in peace.”
Once more, the focus shifted to commentary from CNN anchors like Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon.
St James residents Raj Singh and Bissoon Thomas boasted they were “total local” with their beer of choice—Carib.
Singh said: “Once in a while, you will see something this grand. I feel as though I am in London. I can’t help but remember those old nursery rhymes, about “Where have you been? I have been to London to look at the Queen.”
Thomas added: “I was watching it on my phone but I had to go to work. The Queen came and she did what Almighty God wanted her to do in this life. Mission accomplished.”
A unique aura
On the Tunapuna taxi stand, Princes Town driver Roland Aquillero, said he did not see the funeral on television but heard updates on the radio. “I’ve got to hand it to her, since 70 years on the throne is no easy feat. She was a great monarch. She served the Commonwealth and Britain well. Her son Charles III has to follow in her footsteps. It’s left to be seen whether he can endear himself to the public or not. His mother was beloved. We have to wait and see.”
On the Brian Lara Promenade, Diego Martin resident Pharoah Henry Lee said he liked the gun carriage. “I saw it in a bar in St James. The hearse looked good. The orb, sceptre and flowers all had a place of honour. Some people still miss Princess Diana (died in car crash in 1997). But let us give Charles a chance.” In a brief phone interview yesterday, Irish born Pub House proprietor Paul Morris, who lives in St James, said: “I was fortunate to meet the queen when she was here in 2009. I was the banquet manager for the dinner she had hosted with the Heads of Government. I was working at Hyatt. After the dinner, I was introduced to her. I was very impressed. She was very gracious and a very special lady. She had a unique aura. She defined the meaning of a “lady.” Morris added: “When you (English) lose a great leader, it’s difficult. I can only empathise with the English people. Losing someone of great importance can affect a country in a particular way. But there is a lot of controversy back home between the Irish and the English. There are mixed views on the monarch. Not necessarily Queen Elizabeth 11. There is a deeper history between the two countries that’s not so pleasant. We have come a long way from it. There is less tension. But Queen Elizabeth 11 earned a lot of respect from Irish people, in general.”