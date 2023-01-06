FAREWELL FIT FOR A KING

A golden crown on a lavish heart-shaped wreath of anthuriums and ferns adorned the coffin of the late calypso great Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste), who was dressed in black and gold for his final farewell in his hometown of San Fernando yesterday.
Thousands lined the streets for the funeral procession, and revelled in the celebration of the life and musical ambassadorship of Stalin.
The five-time Calypso Monarch and 1999 Calypso King of the World died on December 28, at age 81.
His wife, Patsy Calliste, fondly called “Aunty Patsy”, and six children—Shaka, Ray, Kenia, Jason, Erica and Abby—stood solemnly as his coffin was placed in a glass-sided hearse at JE Guide Funeral Home on Coffee Street, around 9 a.m., to begin the street procession to the Southern Academy of the Performing Arts for the funeral at 11 a.m.
As the music trucks boomed and combined with the rhythmic tassa and bongo drummers, the patriotically-clad Moko Jumbies and traditional-costumed masqueraders pranced alongside spectators, some wearing T-shirts with Stalin’s smiling face printed on them.
The atmosphere turned into revelry and celebration of the son of the soil.
Pan orchestras and brass bands on trucks also serenaded with the competition-winning songs of Stalin, from the melodic “Black Man Feelin’ to Party”, to the positive “Look on the Brighter Side”, and nation-building “We Can Make It”.
From Coffee Street, the parade chipped through Dr Leroy Calliste Street, which was renamed from Lord Street last year.
“Aunty Patsy”, flanked by Planning and Development Minister Pennelope Beckles, greeted, waved and blew kisses to hundreds of uniformed schoolchildren, with their teachers and parents who lined the streets, and jumped and danced, even through light rain showers.
“Stalin! Stalin! Stalin!” shouted pupils of St Gabriel’s RC School, St Joseph’s Convent, and San Fernando Boys’ RC School, as they waved national flags, and posters bearing his picture and with messages of love and peace for the “Caribbean Man”, whose songs often urged national unity and pride.
The procession chipped across the city centre onto Harris Promenade, which on Tuesday was flooded with hundreds of spectators for a tribute concert for a culmination of “Black Stalin Day”.
On Independence Avenue, where pupils of Naparima College lined the street, their school’s rhythm section increased the tempo of the Stalin celebration with tribute with their drums.
Some members of the parade danced and chimed in with their “iron”, and a traditional Carnival character Dame Lorraine with a “Dorothy” poster, after another of Stalin’s competition-winning songs, chipped alongside.
The message lives on
The Express spoke with mourners as they made their way to the Southern Academy, where the pomp and formal proceedings, the Government ministers, and calypso patriots, waited.
Stalin’s childhood friend, William Dyette, walked with his “iron”—a cylindrical length of metal and a metal speaker—to accompany the music.
“I know Stalin since he was living near the Library Corner. I feel like he is my brother. I walked with my musical implements to keep him alive,” said Dyette.
Two women, who did not wish to give their names, said they left their Point Fortin homes at 7 a.m. to be on time for the procession and funeral.
“We needed to be here. We love his vibes, his spirit and everything. We used to follow him at his calypso tents and everywhere he sang,” one said.
Rosemarie Jackson, 60, of Ste Madeleine, dressed in a black dress accesorissed with red, white and green handmade jewelry, said, “I know him singing in San Fernando. I following him in calypso tents and bars. He is one of the greats.”
Marva Seon, of Seon’s Bar on Royal Road in San Fernando, told the Express she knew Stalin and his wife for decades.
Seon, who said she attained her Master’s degree in African Caribbean history, said: “This funeral here is culture-making history. I am here to represent my family to the Calliste family. And I am proud to see the messages, the positive messages that he delivered in his songs remain alive in the children, in their posters, and the culture. Stalin has left a legacy and I am proud to be part of this celebration.”
At the Southern Academy, security guards blocked the doors of the lobby, and turned away dozens of mourners who had tried to get into the auditorium for the funeral.
Many of them remained in the car park, where music and drumming continued throughout the afternoon until around 3.30 p.m., when the cortège made its way to the Paradise Cemetery for the final committal.