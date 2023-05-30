THE tension surrounding the local government election continued in the Parliament yesterday with Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi saying the polls were postponed because of the pandemic and Opposition MP Saddam Hosein firing back that general elections were held during the Covid pandemic.
The Parliament yesterday debated the Municipal Corporations (Extension of Terms of Office and Validation) Bill, 2023 which seeks to validate the life of local government councils.
The Act seeks to extend the terms of office of councillors and aldermen elected in December 2019, to provide for elections in 2023 and to validate the actions of the said councillors and aldermen between December 2, 2022 and May 18, 2023.
Rural Development and Local Government Minister Al-Rawi, who spoke on the heels of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, sought to counter her argument that the People’s National Movement (PNM) Government calls elections only after it is hauled before the courts.
Al-Rawi said Persad-Bissessar “just so clean forget about Covid” and the delay to the local government election was because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The minister stressed the importance of the Validation Bill, saying that time is required for local government reform and the want to ensure that newly elected local government representatives will serve on “full-time council”.
He said there is nothing “devious” about the Local Government Validation Bill which would act as a “springboard” to the election.
Al-Rawi noted the recent Privy Council judgment, where the Government was defeated, pointing out that the British law lords indicated that if amendments are to be made and proclaimed, there is need to ensure that they apply to incumbents affected.
He said the Opposition does not want local government reform, claiming that even United National Congress (UNC) councillors have shared with him that they support the process. Al-Rawi stressed the importance of validating the life of the councils, adding that the Government has also taken this action to ensure that the municipal corporations’ work under the public procurement law and actions they took between December 2022 and March 2023 would not be in jeopardy.
He knocked Persad-Bissessar’s criticisms, saying she took no action against local government representatives who were before the courts and had charges against them.
“We share no part of your fantasy because your reality is to ignore people on charges and call them as heroes in your camp,” he said.
Al-Rawi said the Bill will validate 139 seats in local government, now 141 with local government reform.
This move, he said, will also ensure that all councillors have “legislative immunity”, be it UNC or PNM, and they cannot say that they received their salaries and emolument unlawfully or that actions they took can fall into odium.
Ridiculous submission
Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein fired back at Al-Rawi, saying that he thought his tone would have been different given the defeat at the Privy Council.
Rubbishing Al-Rawi’s comment about the local government election being delayed because of Covid-19, Hosein said: “Mr Deputy Speaker, we had a general election during Covid!...So it is absolute nonsense, a ridiculous submission to suggest to this honourable Parliament that Covid was one of the reasons for the delay of the local government election.” He said the PNM has constantly used local government reform to delay the election
Hosein said former prime minister Patrick Manning was a “brave man” as, under his tenure, Bills were brought to expressly amend the Municipal Corporations Act saying that it applied to incumbent councillors when he sought to extend the life of councils.
He said this “coward” Keith Rowley Government came to a point where they were forced to call the election because of court intervention.
“I want to say that San Fernando West (Al-Rawi) and the rest of the Government can run as fast as they can, but they cannot hide because they now have to go on the political hustings to justify why they wanted to delay local government elections by one year,” Hosein said.
He added that the Bill was in Government’s possession since June 2022 and there have been no specifics and particulars of what they are trying to implement.
Hosein asked when the election is held this year, will councillors be elected for four years and aldermen appointed for this period?
The Government, he said, cannot implement local government reform in less than three months.
In wrapping up the debate of the Bill, Attorney General Reginald Armour said the local government election was delayed to facilitate reform.