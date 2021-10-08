Faris ‘dancing to the bank’

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi only made a declaration to the Integrity Commission about the sale of his Porsche Cayenne to former Police Service Commission member Roger Kawalsingh five years after the transaction, in breach of the Integrity in Public Life Act.
So said Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar yesterday as she delivered her budget reply in Parliament, at the Red House, Port of Spain. She noted the Attorney General’s Integrity Commission declaration about the 2016 transaction only came in 2021 “after the mark buss” that Kawalsingh was driving a car registered in the name of the AG.
“The country learnt of individuals who sold a Porsche SUV to their friend and did not transfer it. That is in breach of the law. Additionally, if a person in public life fails to declare any sale of any assets, he is in breach of the law. Based on the records in the Integrity Commission, a person in public life sold a vehicle in 2016 and failed to disclose the sale to the Integrity Commission in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020. Failed! In breach of the law. Only in 2021, after the mark buss, was the sale declared by letter, February 2021. Why did it take five years to disclose this sale? What were you (AG) hiding?” Persad-Bissessar asked.
Persad-Bissessar’s claim stands in contrast to statements made by the Attorney General to the Express.
On September 28, in response to questions from this reporter, the Attorney General said: “I can confirm to you as follows—I in fact sold a car to Mr Roger Kawalsingh on 22nd June, 2016. Mr Kawalsingh paid for that car. The transaction was completed.... When Mr (Anand) Ramlogan was charged, there were numerous social media posts alleging that Mr Kawalsingh was driving my car. I can confirm to you that the car was sold in 2016. Specifically, there was a cheque dated 22nd June, 2016, all the paperwork was signed off on.... What I can tell you is that the ownership of vehicles and the sale of vehicles, when you dispose of assets, you are obliged to specifically tell the Integrity Commission about those things, and I did (that) in writing—2017, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021—all of my Integrity in Public Life Declarations are up to date”, the Attorney General said.
On September 29, in response to a WhatsApp message from this reporter pointing out that the documents he had provided to the newspaper did not match the date of the transaction that he had given in the September 28 interview, the Attorney General then said the transaction took place in January 2016 and not June.
Opposition Leader writes AG on Indemnity agreement between AG and Nelson
The Opposition Leader also chastised the Attorney General for the immunity agreement with British-based QC Vincent Nelson. She said she had written to Suella Braverman, QC, MP and Attorney General for England and Wales, with respect to a British citizen and a secret agreement with a high public official.
In the letter dated October 6, 2021, Persad-Bissessar told Braverman that there is in the public domain an alleged agreement between the Attorney General and Nelson, wherein the Attorney General (T&T) purports to grant certain immunities and indemnifications to Nelson on behalf of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, in exchange for a written notarised statement dated October 31, 2017.
“In (the) event that a request is made by the United Kingdom for assistance in this matter of a criminal nature relating to Mr Nelson, the alleged agreement avers that the Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago shall conceal and refuse to provide such information to the United Kingdom. This is in direct contravention of multiple binding and enforceable international obligations between Trinidad and Tobago and the United Kingdom, including the MACM Act. I am advised that Mr Nelson QC also had certain personal matters that were before the High Court in the UK and which may have been impacted by the disclosure of these payments,” Persad-Bissessar said.
Persad-Bissessar said serious questions arose as to whether the Attorney General ought to be investigated for crimes relating to: misbehaviour in public office, breaches in relation to criminal offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act; conspiracy to defraud, fraud and tax evasion in a foreign jurisdiction; breaches of FATF (Financial Action Task Force); perverting the course of public justice and witness tampering; fraud on the court by agreeing to conceal material evidence and breach of the MACM Act.
Unprecedented and troubling
Nelson is a state witness in the corruption case against former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and former senator Gerald Ramdeen, has been given certain indemnities in which his notarised statement would not be disclosed to prosecuting, tax enforcement and regulatory and disciplinary authorities outside of T&T. The AG pledges in the agreement that there will be no criminal proceedings against Nelson and also undertakes to indemnify Nelson from any litigation over allegations contained in his statement. The DPP has said he was not privy to any discussions relating to this agreement, and Persad-Bissessar said the latest revelations were “unprecedented, troubling and strikes at the very core of our democracy”.
Referring to the imbroglio involving the post of Commissioner of Police, the Opposition Leader said the “incompetence of the Attorney General continues to cost the taxpayers millions of dollars. “Legal fees, legal opinions and costs ordered by the court, all of which the taxpayer must bear and which could have been avoided if we had a competent Attorney General,” she said.
AG, the landlord of the nation
Persad-Bissessar also raised the issue of the Government’s rentals of properties owned by the Attorney General and his relatives.
“It would be remiss of me to not turn my attention to perhaps one of the biggest con jobs on this nation by someone who ironically is supposed to be the guardian of the public’s interest. How could we forget the ‘himself to himself’ arrangement that the taxpayers are paying for?”
“Trinidad and Tobago has to be the only democratic country in the world where a senior Government minister can be a direct beneficiary of a Government rental agreement...The Attorney General as a member of the Government is tenant as well as landlord. Absolutely outrageous!”
“Can you imagine while citizens of this country are lining up and fighting up to receive $1,500 in income support grant and $1,000 rent support, most of whom are still waiting in despondence, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago is comfortably paying in excess of $23 million in rent to the Attorney General’s family?
“It is mind-boggling to believe that this is happening and they see no problem with it. I don’t know if they genuinely believe this is not a serious conflict of interest and is not unethical.... Four buildings, that’s how many buildings are being rented from the AG and his family—at least that’s how many we know of anyway.”
The Opposition Leader itemised all the properties.
“So when you (the public) go to the Ministry of Public Utilities at One Alexandra Place to complain about WASA and how you never have water in your taps or that your streetlights have not been working for months and T&TEC doesn’t seem too bothered by it, you should know that the Government is paying $600,000 a month to the relatives of the AG,” she said.
“When you (the public) go to the Personnel Department at 3 Alexandra Street to sort out your measly gratuity payment or your contract, you should know that the Government is paying $575,000 per month to rent that building from a company in which the Attorney General is a director,” the Opposition Leader said.
Turning to another property in which the Attorney General has an interest and which is rented to the Government, the Opposition Leader said: “When you (the public) go to the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services at 45A-45C St Vincent Street, PoS, and you cannot access Government assistance or you cannot get your salary relief grant of $1,500 or your rental support grant, you should know that the Government is paying $159,000 per month to relatives of the AG.
“And when you go to the TTPS at the corner of Agra Street in St James and you cannot get a certificate of character for a job application, you call and they have no vehicles to respond to your emergency, or you don’t feel safe in your communities because the TTPS is under-resourced, you should know that Government is paying $356,000 per month to the Attorney General’s relatives,” she added.
The Opposition Leader said from the “landlord of the nation cometh the mother of all excuses—‘I recused myself’. She said this had to be the greatest insult to the intelligence of the people of this country. She said the Attorney General recused himself no less than 37 times from the Cabinet room “and (is) dancing left foot, right foot, all the way to the bank”.
The Opposition Leader said the brother of Stuart Young was CEO of NCB Global Finance, which “used to be a very small debt collection company”, but “incredibly under this Government....has done deals with the Government to the tune of upwards of $2.5 billion, all in the space of five years and 37 recusals (by Stuart Young). She said recently that NCB Global Finance even turned into a merchant bank, an incredible achievement in a pandemic. The Opposition Leader also said that shareholders of Valsayn Resorts, which include the Minister of Transport (Rohan Sinanan), were “lucky enough to see the land at the site of the former Kay Donna Drive-in sold for the construction of the Curepe Interchange .