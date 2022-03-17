In his most significant Cabinet reshuffle to date, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday announced the appointment of a new Attorney General in the person of a leading senior counsel, Reginald Armour.
Both Armour’s appointment and the reassignment of Faris Al-Rawi came as shocks to the country. Al-Rawi, who had been attorney general since 2015, will now hold the portfolio of Local Government and Rural Development where he will have to oversee the transformation of the new local government financing arrangements, which confer greater responsibility on local government entities.
This is due to soon come to Parliament in the form of new legislation.
Al-Rawi issued a release saying it was with “great excitement and pleasure” that he had accepted his new portfolio, a ministry which “literally touches the lives of every citizen of Trinidad and Tobago in the places that they live, work, traverse and enjoy”.
He added: “I have been assigned the tremendous responsibility of driving one of the major planks of Government focus by ensuring the delivery of meaningful local Government reform to ensure the betterment of the lives of the people of our nation.”
The earlier release from Al-Rawi that he was going to be holding a news conference at the auditorium of the Government Plaza yesterday at 5.15 p.m., coupled with reports that he was due to meet with his constituency, fuelled speculation about a resignation.
He subsequently, via social media, announced that the conference had been “postponed”, and “a statement would be subsequently released”. Al-Rawi’s statement however put paid to any rumours of disquiet on his part.
Al-Rawi: Radical reforms
In his statement, Al-Rawi thanked the Prime Minister for allowing him the privilege of leading the “radical reforms” in the Office of the Attorney General that has witnessed, among several things, the transformation of the entire judicial system.
“The efficient delivery of goods and services directly to all the people of our beloved country is my highest priority.... In my mind there is no more important task—especially whilst we recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.... Every one of us is painfully aware that the condition of our roads, drains and infrastructure including the management of lands, open spaces, play parks, recreational spaces, markets, and public services bear (the) greatest impact upon the quality of our lives,” he said.
Unusual move
It is unusual for an attorney general to be moved as attorney general to another portfolio within the Cabinet. But within recent times, Al-Rawi has faced a lot of criticism about his performance as attorney general, the most recent controversies were his alleged involvement in the police investigation of Adrian Scoon, son of Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, in respect of the breaches of the public health regulations; and the drafting of Legal Notice 183 with respect to the acting appointment of a police commissioner, which was eventually deemed to be in invalid, null and of no effect by the court.
Interestingly, on the People’s National Movement Social Media Content, under a posting detailing the Cabinet changes appeared this comment from Al-Rawi’s mother, Diane Seukeran: “Best thing to happen to Faris in a long time”, along with four thank God emojis.
Rambharat resigns
The other major change is the departure of Clarence Rambharat from the Cabinet. Rambharat, who held the Agriculture portfolio since 2015 with Rowley’s first appointment as Prime Minister, resigned. On his Facebook page, Rambharat bowed out with grace. (•See Page 5)
And former local government minister Kazim Hosein takes over the Agriculture, Land and Fisheries portfolio.
He will be assisted by Nigel de Freitas, former Senate vice-president, who becomes Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries. Already in the ministry is Avinash Singh, making the Agriculture Ministry the ministry with the most (three) ministers. De Freitas is responsible specifically for lands.
De Freitas’ former position as vice-president of the Senate will now be held by Dr Muhammad Ibrahim.
The two other ministers affected by the reshuffle are Camille Robinson-Regis, who moves from Planning and Development to Housing and Urban Development, while former housing minister Pennelope Beckles will replace Robinson-Regis as Planning and Development Minister.
The senatorial appointments of Yokymma Bethelmy and Rambharat have been revoked, and they have been replaced in the Senate by Tobago businessman Laurence Hislop and AG Armour.
Armour’s professional bio
Attempts to get both Armour and Al-Rawi yesterday proved futile. However, the Attorney General’s Corporate Communications Unit issued a formal release advising of Armour’s appointment and providing biographical data on him.
The release said Armour is an attorney specialising as an advocate in the areas of commercial law, labour relations, constitutional and public law and fraud, and maintains a wide Caribbean legal activism.
He was appointed a senior counsel in 2003 and debated before the Caribbean Court of Justice, the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council and Courts of Appeal and High Courts across the Caribbean.
Armour also served as president of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago from 2015 to 2017 and as a Court of Appeal judge of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, and acted as a High Court judge of the Supreme Court. He is also a former member of the Law Reform Commission and the Legal Aid Authority of Trinidad and Tobago.
Armour was appointed by the President of the Republic of T&T to serve as tribunal counsel to the 2007 Lord Michael Mustill Tribunal. He was also appointed by the chief justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court as tribunal counsel to the Stollmeyer Tribunal, sitting in St Lucia, which were both constitutional tribunals established to investigate and report on judicial misbehaviour.
The release said the AGLA (Office Attorney General and Legal Affairs) would like to recognise the achievements of the outgoing attorney general and minister of legal affairs “for his invaluable contribution in significantly changing the legal landscape of Trinidad and Tobago in the form of plant, machinery, processes and the law”.