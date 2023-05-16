THE State has instructed its attorneys to begin the process of recovering close to TT$1 billion in damages awarded by a Miami court in the Piarco civil asset forfeiture case.
Miami-Dade County circuit court judge Reemberto Diaz yesterday delivered his final judgment in the sum of US$131,318,840.47 (TT$892,968,115) in favour of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and against former finance minister Brian Kuei Tung, and businessmen Steve Ferguson and Raul Gutierrez Jr, who lost the case in March.
The annual interest on the sum is US$9 million per year, former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi said at a virtual media conference yesterday. Al-Rawi is the current Minister of Rural Development and Local Government.
According to Al-Rawi, if the defendants wish to stop the execution of the judgment, while they appeal the matter, they will have to put up a bond for the entire judgment, which is almost TT$1 billion, as well as two years’ interest.
As of yesterday, he said, there was no appeal. However, it has been filed. See story below.
“The recovery of the judgment stands separate from the appeal. The State is entitled to pursue the recovery of the judgment while an appeal is going on, unless it is stopped from doing that. We are on the track where we are pursuing the recovery of the judgment as of today,” Al-Rawi stated.
He said recovery of the almost TT$1 billion will involve the defendants completing “very detailed” questionnaires giving detailed particulars about all of their “worldwide” assets, the tracing of those assets and then pursuing the recovery of those assets from them.
“That will continue to go day by day from today onward,” Al-Rawi stated.
He explained further: “What happens is the State is now going to take the steps to pursue its costs as well as the recovery of its judgment. The judgment that has been awarded is what we call in law Joint and Several Liability. It means that all three persons are exposed to paying the sum, not in one-third shares, but you can receive the entire sum from any one of the three and all of the three. It is up to them how they are going to treat with the civil liability between themselves.”
Once recovered, Al-Rawi said money will go into the State’s Consolidated Fund.
Sworn confessions
Al-Rawi said Judge Diaz’s final judgment “stands on the back of sworn confessions of guilt”, with whistle-blowing testimony a critical aspect.
He said the Piarco project “may have very well never come to light with conspiracies had there not been whistle-blowing testimony”.
The State alleged in its lawsuit against the Ferguson, Kuei Tung and Gutierrez Jr that they conspired with others to corrupt the bidding process on two construction packages, as well as the maintenance contract for the Piarco International Airport.
On March 29, after 19 years of litigation, a six-member jury found Ferguson liable for multiple claims arising from fraud perpetrated in connection with the redevelopment of the airport in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
The court had previously found Kuei Tung, as well as Gutierrez, former principal of Calmaquip Engineering Corporation, liable.
The total judgment against the three men was in the sum of US$132.5 million.
In his final judgment yesterday, Diaz awarded the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago:
• $97,157,964, which constitutes treble damages of the jury verdict amount of $32,385, 988;
• Plus $38,792,567.72, which constitutes pre-judgment interest;
• Minus $4,631,691.25, which constitutes setoff from paid settlements and restitution to the plaintiff (Republic of Trinidad and Tobago)
• Total judgment $131,318,840.47.
Diaz noted that the final judgment amount shall continue to bear interest at 6.58 per cent, “commencing on the day following entry of this final judgment”, through and including the date the Ferguson and others satisfy the final judgment amount.
Al-Rawi explained yesterday: “In the steps to be taken right now, today, the challenges to the verdict are complete. Today, judge Diaz’s finalisation of the judgment means that the request for a new challenge cannot happen, the request for what the Americans call a directed verdict has been closed off and denied, all of those matters have now been put behind us.
“Subject to certain technical challenges, the real thing in front of us right now is the potential of an appeal. An appeal is heard to the Third District Court in the United States. There is a constitutional right of appeal, but there is no appeal as I speak to you now.”