Faris: I discussed case with PM, 4 Govt ministers

Former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi had indicated to local law enforcement that he discussed the Vincent Nelson case with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and four Government members.
The Express understands that Al-Rawi was sent a number of questions in August and May this year by the police and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
One of the questions asked by police was, “Did you discuss the Vincent Nelson case with anyone in Government as might be expected with a case involving Anand Ramlogan?”
Al-Rawi responded on August 25, 2022: “Yes I discussed this case with the Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Ministers in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs Stuart Young, Fitzgerald Hinds, Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal and Attorney General Reginald Armour SC.”
On Wednesday, Al-Rawi held a news conference where he was asked whether he has spoken to the prime minister on the issue. He said, “Yes I have, but not in any detail. The prime minister leaves matters of legal affairs to the Attorney General. There’s nothing to speak. Listen, these are not new allegations, you know. Let me remind you Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s near entire budget contribution last year was on Faris, Faris, Faris.”
Asked whether Cabinet and, by extension, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had approved the indemnity agreement with King’s Counsel Vincent Nelson, Al-Rawi said: “The matter of the Office of the Attorney General’s position is again the subject of disclosure into the court agreements that come under the Office of the Attorney General, the Constitution sets that out... and the matters are carefully managed so again, I don’t want to get into the details because the matters are under the watch of the DPP and also in the civil proceedings.”
Nelson had also entered into a plea deal with the Office of the DPP to plead guilty to his role in the kick-back scheme and face a non-custodial sentence in exchange for a statement against Ramlogan and Ramdeen.
In his statements to the police, Al-Rawi said he was advised by senior counsel that it is his duty to disclose and refer any information on alleged serious crimes to law enforcement and that it was proper to provide indemnities to Nelson.
He stated that Nelson provided his notarised statement on October 26, 2017—where he provided information on former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and former senator Gerald Ramdeen’s involvement in the “kick-back” conspiracy involving legal fees.
Al-Rawi stated that he had no participation in the preparation of Nelson’s statement.
He said the Government agreed to indemnify Nelson “against all actions, suits, proceedings, claims, demands, costs, expenses and liabilities whatsoever which may be taken against him or be incurred or become payable or sustained by him by reason of any of the undertakings contained in the said Agreement”.