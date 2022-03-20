FARIS’ LAST ACT

In his waning moments as Attorney General, Faris Al-Rawi wrote Chief Justice Ivor Archie in his capacity as chairman of the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC), requesting the suspension of Chief Parliamentary Counsel (CPC) Ian MacIntyre.
MacIntyre is one of the most senior legal officers in the Ministry of the Attorney General.
This action was unprecedented, but was the culmination of the serious rift that had developed between the then-attorney general and the State’s chief legal draftsman.
Several attempts by the Sunday Express to contact Al-Rawi by phone for comment have been unsuccessful.
Al-Rawi went to the Cabinet last Wednesday before the Cabinet reshuffle was announced with one thing on his mind—to advise the Cabinet of the action he had taken. It was to be his last deed as Attorney General. In fact, when he advised the Cabinet of this action, unbeknownst to him, he was already on the “highway” to Local Government and Rural Development.
According to documents obtained by the Sunday Express, Al-Rawi and MacIntyre had serious differences because he (Al-Rawi) wanted MacIntyre to ignore a time-honoured rule of practice within the drafting profession of drafting bills on clear, specific policy instructions emanating from the Cabinet or the Prime Minister.
Under the rules, which the professionals in the Legal Drafting Department operate, they must be careful not to cross political lines by becoming engaged in the development and formulation of Government policy.
Documents in the possession of the Sunday Express show that on at least one occasion, in late 2020, the CPC was bypassed and legislation was sent to the Parliament on the instructions of the then-attorney general, which had to be returned to the Legal Drafting Department because Clerk of the House Jacqui Sampson-Meiguel considered it to be “seriously flawed and not in accordance with the established rules in relation to the admissibility of bills”.
My way or the highway
On March 11, 2022, Al-Rawi—in his capacity as Attorney General—issued a sternly-worded letter to MacIntyre warning of disciplinary action and suspension if he did not follow his instructions, “without reproach”.
“As the Attorney General... the Constitution empowers my direction and control over the Legislative Drafting department, headed by the Chief Parliamentary Counsel. I am, therefore, constitutionally, authorised to give instructions to your good self for the drafting of legislation. Likewise, you are constitutionally required to adhere to such instructions, without reproach.
“In the circumstances, this letter serves to advise that your continued refusal to follow my specific instructions and to instruct your department to follow Cabinet-approved instructions only, is in clear defiance of my role, function and authority as Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs.
“Accordingly, I expect to receive no later than 4 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, your written acknowledgement that you, and by extension the Legislative Drafting Department, will receive and act upon my specific instructions without any requirement for the approval of the Prime Minister or the provision of a Cabinet Note.
“More specifically, and in addition, I expect that by 4 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, you will have retracted the instruction which you gave to Ms Ida Eversley, Deputy Chief Parliamentary Counsel, by e-mail dated March 9, 2022, that she should not act on instructions received from me, except where such instructions are accompanied by Cabinet approval or in urgent cases the approval of the Prime Minister.
“For the avoidance of doubt and out of an abundance of caution please note that I also expect you by that (same) date and time, to retract any similar instruction of the type that you have given to Ms Eversley in such case(s) where you may have issued same to other members of the Legislative Drafting Department or to any other persons or entities within or outside of the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs.
“Should I not receive said acknowledgements and notice of retraction within the time limit provided herein above, I shall immediately, and without further recourse to you, submit a formal complaint to the Judicial and Legal Services Commission, requesting that they consider disciplinary action along with a suspension pending the culmination of said consideration,” Al-Rawi stated.
The letter was accompanied by the gazetted notice of Al-Rawi’s appointment as Attorney General and the schedule of matters which fall under the assignment of responsibility for the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs. Al-Rawi’s letter was copied to the Prime Minister, the PS in the Ministry, Natasha Barrow, and Deputy CPC Ida Eversley.
MacIntyre stands his ground
On March 14, three days after receiving the Attorney General’s letter, MacIntyre wrote to Director of Personnel Administration (Ag) Corey Harrison (for onward transmission to and consideration by the JLSC), putting his concerns about the Attorney General’s approach in writing. MacIntyre said he was constrained to report to the JLSC the “current impasse” between the Attorney General and himself which had “serious implications for good governance, the best interests of the Legislative Drafting Department, and the capability and efficiency of all Ministries and Departments in relation to the preparation of well-written, comprehensive Notes for Cabinet to obtain Cabinet’s timely approval of policy instructions for the drafting of legislation. I would therefore be grateful if you would bring this letter to the attention of all members of the Judicial and Legal Service Commission, please,” the CPC stated.
This issue, he said, was whether the Chief Parliamentary Counsel and other officers in the Legislative Drafting Department were entitled to require Cabinet-approved policy instructions as the proper authority for the drafting of legislation or whether the Chief Parliamentary Counsel was obliged to draft, or to direct officers to draft, legislation on the basis of oral or other instructions issued by the Attorney General.
The CPC noted that the Attorney General’s “preferred modus operandi of drafting legislation without Cabinet-approved policy instructions and retrofitting the policy to reflect the draft legislation” was inconsistent with the well established convention on which the CPC and the department had been operating for decades.
“It should be noted that the practice of drafting legislation on the basis of Cabinet-approved policy instructions is a long-established and well known principle and practice in Trinidad and Tobago and the Commonwealth,” he added. He noted that the only exception was the Prime Minister who could issue direct instructions for the drafting of legislation. “In urgent cases, Notes for the Prime Minister are prepared and Confirmed Cabinet Minutes are issued upon approval by the Prime Minister. In exceptional circumstances, such as States of Emergency and life-threatening global pandemics, the Legislative Drafting Department has facilitated, and will continue to facilitate, the drafting of the requisite legislation and the preparation of the necessary Notes for Cabinet,” he said.
CPC MacIntyre said he was of the firm opinion that the Legislative Drafting Department needed to maintain the long-standing position and policy of drafting on the basis of Cabinet-approved directives “and I have asked Parliamentary Counsel (staff) to refrain from drafting legislation without policy instructions approved by Cabinet, or, in urgent cases, the Prime Minister.
“I am constrained to bring this matter to the attention of the Judicial and Legal Service because the Attorney General strongly disagrees with the position taken by the Legislative Drafting Department and has threatened to initiate disciplinary action against the Chief Parliamentary Counsel for my refusal to draft legislation without Cabinet-approved policy instructions in relation to a matter which falls under the portfolio of the Minister of National Security. The Ministry of National Security is primarily responsible for developing the policy and seeking the approval of the Cabinet. The Attorney General intends, however, to bypass the roles and responsibilities of the Cabinet, the Minister of National Security, and the Permanent Secretary and Head/Legal of the Ministry of National Security in order to force the Legislative Drafting Department to produce a Bill before the policy development and approval stage has been completed.
“My humble view is that, even if the Attorney General wishes to take over the role and responsibility of the Minister of National Security, or any other Minister to develop policy in relation to a portfolio assigned to that Minister, the Attorney General should still obtain Cabinet’s approval of the policy before demanding that the Legislative Drafting Department draft legislation in relation to the matter in question. The role of the Legislative Drafting Department is to draft legislation on the basis of Government policy, not to develop policy in the form of a Bill,” MacIntyre stated.
“The demands and threats of the Attorney General constitute, in my estimation, the type of undue political pressure from which the Judicial and Legal Service Commission and Section 136 of the Constitution are designed to insulate the Chief Parliamentary Counsel, (all) Parliamentary Counsel and other officers under its jurisdiction, and it is for this reason that I have brought this matter to the attention of the Commission,” MacIntyre added.
Principles of good governance
The CPC stated that at a meeting of the legal staff of the Legislative Drafting Department on September 3, 2020, it was agreed that the Legislative Drafting Department would no longer facilitate “the Attorney General’s preferred modus operandi”.
“There are 21 Ministries... It is therefore obvious that if the Attorney General should be allowed to mandate the Legislative Drafting Department to draft legislation for all Ministries or agencies without requiring them to prepare comprehensive policy instructions and obtain Cabinet approval... the Attorney General would be usurping the policy development role and responsibilities of all (Cabinet) Ministers,” MacIntyre said.
Emphasising that the Legislative Drafting Department was merely seeking to perform its functions with integrity and professionalism in accordance with a long-established principle of good governance and the standards of the legal profession, MacIntyre stated: “My grave concern is that if the coercive behaviour of the Attorney General is allowed to go unchecked, the consequences would be disastrous for the Legislative Drafting Department, the Public Service and the country as a whole.”
MacIntyre concluded his letter to the DPA by stating: “Consequently in the event that a formal complaint is made by the Attorney General in relation to this matter, I would be grateful if the Judicial and Legal Service Commission would grant the Chief Parliamentary Counsel and other officers of the Legislative Drafting Department an opportunity to be heard before any decision is taken with respect to suspension or other disciplinary action as we will all be negatively impacted by any such decision. Further, even if a formal complaint is not made by the Attorney General, I would be grateful if the Judicial and Legal Service Commission would inquire into this matter and grant the Legislative Drafting Department an audience so that we could have clarity as to whether we can be subjected to disciplinary action for holding to our position, please.” The letter was copied to the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice, Al-Rawi and PS Natasha Barrow.
E-mail exchange
An example of the problem, according to documents obtained, is seen in an exchange between the CPC and Clerk of the House in which they agreed that Omnibus legislation which had been submitted to the Clerk for tabling in Parliament was “unacceptable” in its existing form. In the e-mail the CPC agreed with the Clerk that Omnibus legislation required a unifying theme and that he (the CPC) could discern no such unifying theme in the bills sent. The CPC also informed that Al-Rawi had bypassed him. “As explained in our conversation this afternoon, these Bills were prepared and sent to Parliament without my involvement. I was also not copied when the Bills were sent to Parliament for introduction. I am, however, grateful that you have reached out to me and have brought this matter to my attention,” the CPC said in the e-mail dated November 27, 2020, to Sampson-Meiguel.
Al-Rawi’s final blow
With MacIntyre’s refusal to back down, Al-Rawi made the “reluctant decision” to seek to have disciplinary proceedings brought against him. In a letter dated March 16, 2022 (the same day he was removed as AG), addressed to the Chief Justice in his capacity as JLSC chairman, Al-Rawi requested an investigation into his complaint that CPC MacIntyre had committed the disciplinary offences of insubordination, breach of his duty to cooperate, and breach of his duty to maintain trust and confidence. He also requested that consideration be given to the suspension of MacIntyre pending the investigation.
Al-Rawi said in the letter that there were several instances he considered to be gross misconduct on the part of the CPC which first arose in September 2020, when MacIntyre unilaterally developed guidelines which he has portrayed as policy and which led to his refusal to accept Al-Rawi’s instructions.
Al-Rawi said during the period of the CPC’s vacation, the Department was managed with the assistance of Deputy CPC Ida Eversley “who ensured that my instructions were effectively carried out and more productive work of the Department resumed in the CPC’s absence. Unfortunately, there has recently been a re-emergence of the CPC’s refusal to carry out my instructions”.
In the letter Al-Rawi accused the CPC of “dereliction of duty” with respect to an Amendment to the Interception of Communications Bill. He said on March 8, he requested an urgent draft bill, explaining that “as the Attorney General, there was no need for me to provide the CPC nor his department with a Cabinet Minute in order to ensure compliance”. The CPC responded: “Hon AG, We have been down this road before so I will simply say that what you are requesting is not in the best interests of the Legislative Drafting Department or good governance. The proposed measure which is complex and would require a special majority, is still in the policy development stage. As you have indicated, considerable consultation still needs to be held for the purposes of developing the policy. If you require a draft for the purposes of policy development, the attorneys-at-law at the SSA and the Criminal Justice Unit are sufficiently competent to generate a marked up copy of the Act with the amendments proposed so far. Indeed, they may have already taken the initiative to prepare one for your consideration. You also have the option of engaging the Law Reform Commission to develop the policy and to the draft bill simultaneously. I will not therefore instruct any officer in the Legislative Drafting Department to prepare a draft bill unless I am able to provide him or her with proper instructions for doing so by way of a Cabinet Minute. I will however undertake to ensure that the drafting of the Bill is expedited on receipt of the Cabinet Minute”.
Al-Rawi said the CPC’s Department guidelines were “entirely subject to the exercise of the Attorney General’s constitutional remit and functions. Further, the fact that the CPC has repeatedly issued directives to his subordinates to disobey his specific instructions was flagrant insubordination, misconduct and indiscipline.
Al-Rawi also accused the CPC of “improperly seeking to characterise his (Al-Rawi’s) clear instructions to him” as “political pressure” and of making serious allegations against him (Al-Rawi) in his letter to the Director of Personnel Administration, Corey Harrison. Al-Rawi’s letter was copied to the Prime Minister, the DPA, Barrow and Eversley.
The Express understands that MacIntyre has retained senior counsel Anand Ramlogan in the matter.