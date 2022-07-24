Faris Al-Rawi, whose family owns a number of commercial buildings, says most of his Cabinet recusals had to do with his legal practice in terms of clients whom he previously represented.
He said in every case of a conflict of interest or potential conflict of interest, he recused himself. He said the UNC and its associates were using the number of recusals to make imputations, whereas non-disclosure would be the real offence.
He said: “I have been in Cabinet for seven years and in compliance with the law and principles of good governance, I have, when appropriate, recused myself on matters from time to time, as the Cabinet records demonstrate.
“Those matters include a wide range of circumstances such as if it involves persons whom I represented previously in private practice, persons who may or may not have family connections as it is well-known that my family has done business with the governments of all persuasions for over 50 years, as well as matters involving CLICO.”
In the case of CLICO, he said as soon as he assumed office, he wrote to both the prime minister and the DPP, informing them he was recusing himself from any kind of matter involving CLICO, notwithstanding the fact that he was not named in any matter, including the (Anthony) Colman Report, but because he served for some months on the board of directors of CIB.
He said: “I have always taken an overly cautious approach because I wanted to make sure that the records reflected things appropriately. If there is an IPO (Initial Public Offering) and an APO (Additional Public Offering) and you are a shareholder of a publicly listed company, we have taken steps to declare interest, etc, because you have to be careful about how you approach these matters.
“I have noted that the UNC is making a great deal of complying with the law, but I have in my possession Cabinet Minutes and Cabinet Notes which demonstrate that in the UNC Cabinet ministers participated in decisions of the Cabinet for the benefit of their family members without recusing themselves, and all this while (Anand) Ramlogan was attorney general of this country and Kamla Persad-Bissessar, prime minister.
“I find it incredible that it is lost upon the population that while there is an attempt to impugn our attorney general in relation to the management of affairs concerning past clients or past positions, I find it curious that Mr Ramlogan is leading this charge when he has challenged (as a private attorney) decisions taken by the very government of which he was a part, after he left the office of attorney general.
“And I give you the example of the Brian and Sasha Seepersad matter for the establishment of child rehabilitation centres. Anand Ramlogan prosecuted the State for failing to operationalise child rehabilitation centres which was a decision that his government took and failed to put in place. I can’t understand how the UNC is allowed to speak on both sides of their mouths or with a forked tongue.
“I also note that Mr Ramlogan, when he was in government, prosecuted the support of no bail restrictions and after he went into private practice, promptly went to prosecute the opposite of that. And it cannot be that you are allowed to have the benefit of all of the internal deliberations of the State and then step out outside [of the government], even though you have the right to retain your clients and prosecute as an attorney, there is just something wrong, it just doesn’t look right, that you decide to take cases that are just the polar opposite of positions that you advocated and prosecuted on numerous occasions as attorney general and legal adviser to the Cabinet.
“The Bail Amendment that Ramlogan looked at (as AG) in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, he is now advocating and approbating the total opposite. I make no apology for my recusals, it is what was required of me and I will continue to do it if the circumstance arises, as will my Cabinet colleagues.
“But understand that the UNC doesn’t care about these things because I have, and I have read into the Parliament record on a few occasions, instances where Cabinet members in the Persad-Bissessar administration approved material benefits for their family members without recusing themselves. In my mind those (matters) are still actionable.
“As it relates to the legal profession, I could not participate in something that comes before the Cabinet where the document might be a deed I did, or an arrangement I did or I acted in the matter while in private practice. I have to step out of those situations.
“The vast number of recusals that I did had nothing to do with family interests, it had to do with professional practice and arrangements,” he said.
Faris’ recusals
The majority of Al-Rawi’s recusals were in 2018 (16) and 2017 (12), with ten in 2020 and 11 in 2021.
In 2018, he recused himself from deliberations related to:
• Evaluation of Expressions of Interest in the Waste-to-Energy Facility at the Beetham Landfill Estate;
• evaluation of expressions of interest for utility scale renewable energy projects;
• proposal for continued engagement of private healthcare institutions for the provision of surgical, radiological and laboratory services for patients in the public healthcare system;
• award of a contract to NIDCO for Package 5B—completion of the segment between Eccles Trace and La Brea of the Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension to Point Fortin project;
• proposed lease/rental of No 3 Alexandra Street, St Clair, to accommodate the Ministry of Labour;
• variation of the Cabinet decision pertaining to the grant of a new agricultural/commercial/industrial lease for a parcel of land at Orange Grove Estate;
• appointment of Zelica Haynes Soo Hon to perform the functions of the Registrar of Friendly Societies;
• proposal for the remission of Customs Duty and VAT payable on a PET/CT scan machine imported by Alexandra Imaging Centre.
2017
• proposed lease/rental of office space at Chepstow House, Frederick Street, to accommodate the Ministry of Community Division, Culture and the Arts;
• proposed lease/rental of office space at No 5 Gray Street, St Clair, to accommodate the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service;
• lease/rental of office space at Nos 19, 29 and 29A Estate Trace, Barataria, to accommodate the Valuation Division, Ministry of Finance;
• Port of Spain Office accommodation for the Ministry of Education, the Immigration Division, the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs and the Ministry of Finance;
• proposed lease/rental of warehouse space at No 50 El Socorro Road, San Juan, to accommodate the Inland Revenue Division;
• proposal for the lease of a lot of land in the Woodbrook Estate for residential purposes.
Other recusals:
• the additional public offering by NGC of Class B shares in Trinidad and Tobago NGL Limited;
• proposed appointment of members of the Legal Aid and Advisory Authority and the appointment of members to the board of management of the Deposit Insurance Corporation;
• relocation of the head office of the Children’s Authority to Kazim Tower at Dere Street, Queen’s Park West;
• revision of the Customs Duty payable on medical equipment imported for the Oncology Centre of the Southern Medical Services Company;
• development of Phase 1 of the Piccadilly Street Urban Regeneration Project.
