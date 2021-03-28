Faris sorry for face mask slip-up

ATTORNEY GENERAL Faris Al-Rawi has acknowledged his imperfection and has also issued an apology to the country for failing to wear a face mask while in the company of a number of other people during a charity event on Thursday.
While the AG said no laws were broken, he admitted he should have set a better example to the population and he wanted to issue an unreserved apology.
“I’m certainly very far from any perfection and have a bunch of big fat, ugly mistakes which I embrace openly,” said Al-Rawi yesterday in response to public criticism he had received since the event was streamed live and a video clipping shared on social media.
One such person to criticise the Attorney General was Opposition Senator Wade Mark, who called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to immediately fire Al-Rawi.
At a news conference yesterday, at the Office of the Opposition Leader in Port of Spain, Mark also called on Police Commissioner Gary Griffith to issue a ticket to Al-Rawi for breaching the Covid-19 regulations.
“Faris Al-Rawi is a lawmaker in the day and a lawbreaker in the night,” he said.
Mark pointed out that Al-Rawi was the one who brought amendments to the Public Health Ordinance, mandating every citizen to wear face masks in the fight against Covid-19, but yet he himself was acting in breach of the legislation.
“Lo and behold, the gentleman who brought the legislation, to command, to demand, to mandate all of us citizens, even children, to wear face masks, he is prancing, dancing, singing away in a crowd without any face mask,” stated Mark.
The event Al-Rawi attended was the season two finale of a live game show series, entitled Vibes with Voicey (Aaron St Louis) at the artiste’s home studio.
Also in attendance at the event were Police Supt Roger Alexander, celebrity bodyguard Kevin “Johnny Bravo” Da Costa and media worker Ancil “Blaze” Isaac along with several other public figures.
The guests were all in a room in which they competed in challenges, including arm wrestling. None of those in attendance was wearing face masks and with little to no social distancing taking place.
During his call for Rowley to fire Al-Rawi, Mark pointed out that on Saturday when the Prime Minister was questioned by reporters regarding Al-Rawi’s conduct, all the PM said was that he was “disappointed”.
“Well, Mr Prime Minister, disappointment is totally inadequate. Disappointment is totally unacceptable. Disappointment is indefensible and inexcusable. So today, we call on the Prime Minister to go beyond disappointment and fire Faris Al-Rawi as Attorney General,” said Mark.
As he displayed several photographs of Al-Rawi at the event and in close proximity to others in attendance, Mark also called on Griffith to fine the Attorney General and to even “jail him”.
“Mr Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, here is the evidence (while displaying the photographs). Do your duty, arrest the Attorney General (because) he has broken the law. Any ordinary individual in this country who is caught without a mask, they would have charged that person, fined that person a thousand dollars. We ask the Commissioner of Police to go after Faris Al-Rawi. Fine him, sanction him, jail him.
“This man is lawless and reckless,” he said.
AG issues statement
In response to Mark, Al-Rawi issued a statement saying the event was held at a private residence with fewer than ten people present in the room.
He said his participation at the event was intended to bring some “relief through charity and light heartedness”.
“Even though participants took temperatures and sanitised, upon reflection it would certainly have been more prudent to wear masks in certain of the settings so as to encourage the audience that tuned in to keep the fight against Covid alive, whilst they had a proper laugh at people like me who are usually confined to a suit and tie in serious, often seen as boring talk.
“Sometimes the lines on mask wearing get blurred in private settings, at home functions, at home weddings, at restaurants and even in playing in a small football side for health and release,” he said.
Al-Rawi added that Rowley had all right to be disappointed in him, and he supported the Prime Minister’s position. But in all the circumstances, Al-Rawi said he was renewed in giving his personal, re-doubled commitment to do better by being seen to adopt best practices.
Nonetheless, he added he was very happy to “have supported and to continue to support the excellent entrepreneurial hard work of our amazing stars in Voice and Penny (Gomez) who continue to find far-reaching relevance to a very real and vibezy Trinidad and Tobago”.
Contacted for comment yesterday evening, Griffith said he was not one to comment on statements made at political conferences or platforms.
“Until information comes to me, it would be inappropriate to make any comment,” he said.