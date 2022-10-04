THE pain of adjustment has to be shared as there is no escaping the reality of price increases which are impacting everyone, the Government and the citizenry alike.
This was the message from Local Government and Rural Development Minister Faris Al-Rawi as he contributed to the budget debate in Parliament yesterday.
He said he recognised that people didn’t want to hear about what is happening in the Ukraine and other countries and that they wanted to know what is happening here and how their lives could be better. He said while the Government recognised the “feelings” of the people of T&T, context was important. He said it was known that there had been serious increases in prices everywhere in the world. “We (the citizenry) are feeling it in (the prices of) food, but the Government also has to balance the fact that whatever (goods and services) it is going to spend on, will also be more expensive—the cost of housing and construction paid for by the Government is more expensive because steel and cement prices are up, when we give social services, hampers and other relief supplies, those costs are more too...And this budget represents an attempt, in a scenario where everything costs more, to say ‘let’s shift the burden a little bit.
“We know taxes hurt, we hear you the people of Trinidad and Tobago, but the Government needs money to provide services in the context of all those goods and services being more expensive... But I am hopeful of a better Trinidad and Tobago. Yes, these are difficult times. Yes, people are hurting and wage negotiations are going on, yes, global inflation has arrived at our door, yes we (the government) have to take a little more here and there, ...but I am confident of job creation, I am confident that we could improve service delivery, I am confident that we can improve our road conditions and ensure that services are better delivered, I am confident that the municipal police can bring a more safe environment, as we move from 772 officers to 1,500 of them (in fiscal 2023). Trinidad and Tobago, we hear you, it’s tough, your government is with you. We are prepared to take the lash, we have to, we signed up for the job. But I am here at your service,” he said.
Al-Rawi said the Government knows that the Revenue Authority might be frightening to some people and that taxation is an ugly word “but in a world of governance, your (government’s) money comes from taxation. So we hear you, we understand.”
We hear you
On the issue of the fuel hike, Al-Rawi said while the population had to “suffer the burden” of $500 million more in fuel cost, the Government was going to pay $1.5 billion in subsidy.
He said his ministry, which has responsibility for 80 per cent of the road network, would be working on the improvement of roads. “People of T&T, I hear you, the Government hears you, the Prime Minister hears you, about the potholes, the state and condition of our roads, it burns us, it aggravates us. Yes, I can give you a good reason, that we spent it (the money) on salaries, Yes, I can say that we spent $10 billion in deficit, $13 billion in deficit to make sure that people are employed. He said the Prime Minister made sure that a company called Secondary Road Repair along with PURE has the mission to carry out repairs on the road,” he said.
“Yes it might be coming late,” he added, as he assured the people of Trinidad and Tobago of improvement to the roads. “HDC roads that didn’t come to the corporation, can’t get maintained; private roads that were built 22 years ago that were never handed over, can’t get maintained. That is what we are doing the vesting exercise on,” he said. He said this would mean more jobs and it means that the ministry could approach the Cabinet for more funds for CEPEP. He said there had to be a serious conversation on productivity with the union representatives for workers falling under the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.
Time for reform is now
Al-Rawi said the ministry received an allocation of $2.7 billion, $327 million more than it received in fiscal 2022. He said an analysis of expenditure in the local government development programme had demonstrated that the time for reform was now. He said the process of executing works was sometimes long. He said two months before the financial year ended a particular corporation had only spent one per cent of its PSIP, another had spent two per cent, another 30 per cent and another 60 per cent, while another spent 95 per cent. “The processes are so locked down by bureaucracy and inefficiencies but local government reform and the legislation can now fix it and between March and now, the ministry restructured the process of planning and projects, aimed at ensuring that all developmental money is spent by the middle of the financial year,” he said.
Al-Rawi said in terms of spending of developmental money, San Fernando had spent 98 per cent, POS Corporation—72 per cent, Arima—42 per cent, Chaguanas 98 per cent, Point Fortin—98 per cent, Rio Claro—82 per cent, San Juan/Laventille—86 per cent, Siparia—79 per cent, Penal Debe—88 per cent, Couva Tabaquite Talparo—78 per cent, Tunapuna/Piarco—84 per cent, Diego Martin—50 per cent, San Grande—65 per cent, Princes Town—89 per cent.
He said some of the projects had delays as a result of Covid. He said in Diego Martin where there were large projects, such as Westpark, which are ongoing and since money is only paid at the end of the project, only 50 per cent of the funding was utilised, “so I don’t want you to get the impression that the corporation is inefficient, it is the nature of the projects”.
He said there were increases in allocation for all the regional corporations in 2023. For example, there was a 154 per cent increase in allocation to the PoS Corporation, 148 per cent for San Fernando, Arima—242 per cent, Point Fortin—133 per cent, Chaguanas—74 per cent, Diego Martin—270 per cent, San Juan/Laventille—152 per cent , Tunapuna/Piarco—101 per cent , Sangre Grande—140 per cent, Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo—100 per cent, Mayaro—96 per cent, Siparia—381 per cent increase (18 million to 88 million), P/Debe-78 per cent, Princes Town—81 per cent.