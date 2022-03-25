Farley: $100,000 to replace jacuzzi is ‘fake news’

Farley Augustine

Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine 

—Photo: Jermaine Cruickshank

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) did not spend $100,000 to replace a jacuzzi at the Chief Secretary’s official residence in Lowlands, Tobago.

It also did not cost the THA $5 million for a swimming pool at the residence and a million-dollar driveway was not built.

So said Chief Secretary Farley Augustine during yesterday’s sitting of the THA Legislature, in response to questions from THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris.

Augustine noted that contrary to “fake news”, to date $212,319.39 has been spent on repairs at the official residence where he and his wife reside.

“This is well below a quarter of what is in the budget to treat with repairs and maintenance of buildings with regards to Government quarters,” he said.

He noted that this fiscal year, $3.2 million was allocated for such repairs.

Displaying photographs, Augustine pointed to dilapidated parts of the official residence that had been urgently fixed or replaced, including rusted air-conditioning units and burglar-proofed gate; broken furniture, broken bathroom fixtures; a dirty pool with missing tiles and “busted up” walls at the front of the building.

Augustine said living room chairs that were “tattered-up, ripped-up and burst-up” also had to be replaced and the dining room chair had to be repaired.

“I don’t know who was residing here and what they were doing with the furniture, but this is the state of the furniture we met there, all busted up, sponge coming out of the chair. I don’t know about you, presiding officer, but where I live in Speyside my father does upholstery and none of our furniture, as poor as we may be, they don’t look like this,” he said.

“I prefer to live in Speyside with proper furniture than live in this, but as the case is, this is Government quarters number 25. It does not belong to Farley Chavez Augustine. It belongs to the people of Tobago and, sadly, like other Government quarters, they were not maintained properly,” he added.

Augustine went on to give a full breakdown of the money spent so far on the residence.

The “infamous” swimming pool, he said, cost $17,160 to clean and have tiles replaced, while re-sheeting of the driveway cost $78,125.67.

“The master bathtub replacement, let me pause here so that people will know it was not any $100,000 as the Minority Leader’s friends are telling you. The master bathtub replacement and installation totalled $12,370.52,” he added.

He said a further $12,508.27 was spent on replacing missing tiles in the master bathroom and the bed in the master bedroom was changed while beds in other rooms were repaired “...because I’m not sleeping on the same bed the former Chief Secretary slept on”.

The Chief Secretary said still to be repaired were rusty awnings, decayed wash sinks in the laundry room and the perimeter fence.

He also said all the security cameras at the official residence were not working.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Farley: $100,000 to replace jacuzzi is ‘fake news’

Farley: $100,000 to replace jacuzzi is ‘fake news’

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) did not spend $100,000 to replace a jacuzzi at the Chief Secretary’s official residence in Lowlands, Tobago.

It also did not cost the THA $5 million for a swimming pool at the residence and a million-dollar driveway was not built.

So said Chief Secretary Farley Augustine during yesterday’s sitting of the THA Legislature, in response to questions from THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris.

The dream that never came true

The dream that never came true

AT 28 years old, ­Kristoff Salandy had married his long-time sweetheart, built his home, and with his wife was raising their six-year-old daughter.

Kristoff worked as a “PH” taxi-driver in Diego Martin but was moving to make it big in the music industry.

He had what he believed was a hit party song, which he titled “Pumpy”, and had envisioned his family and relatives for the music video as a celebration of the launch of his career with the stage name “Hotta”.

Rabies outbreak in Barrackpore: Farmers suffer losses

Rabies outbreak in Barrackpore: Farmers suffer losses

Farmers in Barrackpore have been counting their livestock losses following an outbreak of rabies.

Within the past few weeks a number of animals have contracted rabies and 20 have died, the Express was told.

“Approximately 19 cows have died along with two bulls, three sheep and a goat,” a resident familiar with the farmers’ operations said.

JAILBREAK SCANDAL

JAILBREAK SCANDAL

A senior prison officer last night confirmed that the vehicle in which escapee Anthony Seepersad was found is currently rented by the Prison Service.

Contacted for comment last night, Kirk Waithe, head of the rental company TCM Lease and Rental Ltd, of Aranjuez, said, “You need to talk to the Prison Service,” and declined ­further comment.

Earlier yesterday, acting Prison Commissioner Deopersad Ramoutar said he had been made aware of allegations that the vehicle in the video recording of the capture of Seepersad had been rented by the Prison Service.

Doubles vendor gunned down

Doubles vendor gunned down

Seconds after he bought a bag of ice to take to the doubles stand he operated at Piarco International Airport, a 34-year-old vendor was shot dead in his car.

Police said around 3.30 a.m. Yansil Seeram who worked with “Skaters Doubles” had just purchased ice from the NP 24/7 service station at the corner of BWIA Boulevard and Factory Road in Piarco when he was ambushed and killed.

Recommended for you