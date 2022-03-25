Farley: $100,000 to replace jacuzzi is ‘fake news’

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) did not spend $100,000 to replace a jacuzzi at the Chief Secretary’s official residence in Lowlands, Tobago.
It also did not cost the THA $5 million for a swimming pool at the residence and a million-dollar driveway was not built.
So said Chief Secretary Farley Augustine during yesterday’s sitting of the THA Legislature, in response to questions from THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris.
Augustine noted that contrary to “fake news”, to date $212,319.39 has been spent on repairs at the official residence where he and his wife reside.
“This is well below a quarter of what is in the budget to treat with repairs and maintenance of buildings with regards to Government quarters,” he said.
He noted that this fiscal year, $3.2 million was allocated for such repairs.
Displaying photographs, Augustine pointed to dilapidated parts of the official residence that had been urgently fixed or replaced, including rusted air-conditioning units and burglar-proofed gate; broken furniture, broken bathroom fixtures; a dirty pool with missing tiles and “busted up” walls at the front of the building.
Augustine said living room chairs that were “tattered-up, ripped-up and burst-up” also had to be replaced and the dining room chair had to be repaired.
“I don’t know who was residing here and what they were doing with the furniture, but this is the state of the furniture we met there, all busted up, sponge coming out of the chair. I don’t know about you, presiding officer, but where I live in Speyside my father does upholstery and none of our furniture, as poor as we may be, they don’t look like this,” he said.
“I prefer to live in Speyside with proper furniture than live in this, but as the case is, this is Government quarters number 25. It does not belong to Farley Chavez Augustine. It belongs to the people of Tobago and, sadly, like other Government quarters, they were not maintained properly,” he added.
Augustine went on to give a full breakdown of the money spent so far on the residence.
The “infamous” swimming pool, he said, cost $17,160 to clean and have tiles replaced, while re-sheeting of the driveway cost $78,125.67.
“The master bathtub replacement, let me pause here so that people will know it was not any $100,000 as the Minority Leader’s friends are telling you. The master bathtub replacement and installation totalled $12,370.52,” he added.
He said a further $12,508.27 was spent on replacing missing tiles in the master bathroom and the bed in the master bedroom was changed while beds in other rooms were repaired “...because I’m not sleeping on the same bed the former Chief Secretary slept on”.
The Chief Secretary said still to be repaired were rusty awnings, decayed wash sinks in the laundry room and the perimeter fence.
He also said all the security cameras at the official residence were not working.